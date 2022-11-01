Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver, be able to respond before the 3 p.m. trade deadline? As of late-morning Tuesday, a source said they were not in on Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks. If general manager Brian Gutekunst is looking to add a weapon to a Green Bay attack that ranks 26th in scoring, it’s possible the Packers could get into that race now that Claypool is headed to an NFC North rival.

Earlier in the day, another NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, made a big move to solidify their standing in the Super Bowl race by acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions.

Claypool, a second-round pick in 2020 who is under contract through next season, caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie and 59 passes for 860 yards and two touchdowns last season. Claypool’s 17-game pace for this season is 68 receptions, 661 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers reportedly were interested in Claypool. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool has the total package. He has proven he can win deep (19 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield his first two seasons), break tackles (17 his first two seasons) and help as a runner (32 carries, 167 yards, 5.2 average for his career). He even threw a touchdown pass in last week’s loss to Philadelphia.

In 41 career games, he has three games of 100-plus yards and four more games in which he topped 90.

The Bears are 3-5 in the NFC North, same as the Packers. In the NFC playoff race, San Francisco (4-4) would be the No. 7 seed if the season ended today. The Commanders are 4-4 and the Rams are 3-4. Tenth through 14th place are, in order, the Buccaneers, Packers, Cardinals, Saints and Bears.

Fields, the Bears’ first-round pick last year, set a career high with a 120.0 passer rating last week against Dallas. That eclipsed his 118.7, established three weeks earlier against the Vikings. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy now has another weapon to pair with Darnell Mooney.

On Monday, the Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick. The Bears sent their second-round pick, not the Baltimore pick, to Pittsburgh.

