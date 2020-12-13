Every Tackle by Amos Honors His Grandmother

With 55 tackles through 12 games, he’s on pace to make a $73,000 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Adrian Amos is doing what he can to sack the disease that tackled his beloved grandmother.

The Green Bay Packers’ veteran safety is donating $1,000 per tackle to help with the battle against Alzheimer’s disease. With 55 tackles through 12 games, he’s on pace to make a $73,000 donation in honor of Geraldine Thompson, who died on June 18.

“My second home basically growing up was my Grama’s house and that’s where I spent a lot of my time,” Amos said this week. “And she had Alzheimer’s, dementia and she lived with it a long time. I just wanted to do something in her name.”

Thompson had seven children, 15 grandchildren and a “host” of great-grandchildren, as well. She was a guiding light to Amos growing up and the heartbeat of the family, especially this time of year.

However, Alzheimer’s struck in 2012.

“It was tough but you try to surround her with love,” Amos said as part of the accompanying video. “I have plenty of stories like that where she forgot my name a long time ago, but she recognized me as a loved one when I’d come in the house. It’s hard to see her decline, especially somebody that was the pillar of our family. That’s where everybody came to eat for the holidays and everything like that, and she helped so many people.”

Throughout this month, anyone who makes a $31 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a green and gold “ENDALZ” T-shirt.

“I think with all this giving back,” he said, “it’s representing her well because of how many people she touched and raised and looked out for.

For more on Amos’ campaign against Alzheimer’s and to donate, CLICK HERE.

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Views Inside the Lions

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

Two Days: Two X-Factors

Final Countdown: Packers, Lions and Premier Tight Ends

What Saturday's Roster Moves Mean

Friday's Injury Report

“Perfect Timing” for Tavon Austin

Matt LaFleur Plays Role of Salesman

Favre: Rodgers Might Be Best Player Ever

Corey Linsley’s Work with CASA Makes Him Payton Nominee

Pro Bowl Voting