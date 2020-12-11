Packers-Lions Injury Report: Savage Questionable; Golladay Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Safety Darnell Savage is among three players listed as questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Savage popped up on Friday’s injury report as limited participation. He is in the midst of his best stretch of his young career with three interceptions in his past two games.

“To me, opportunity,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said on Wednesday when asked about Savage’s production. “When the ball comes his way, he has the ability to go get it out of the air. And then being a little bit more consistent. We’re looking for a guy that’s going to do what he’s supposed to do all the time. We know that’s kind of hard to do, but when you’re consistent, you’ll make your plays, and if you’re hunting down plays, it’s hard to be right all the time. I thought the last three or four weeks, he’s been very consistent, doing what he’s supposed to do, understanding what we’re trying to get him to do, and then be patient enough to make your plays when they come your way and not try to force the issue. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Savage’s injury could be problematic. The team’s top backup at the position was Raven Greene, but was placed on injured reserve this week. The remain depth is Will Redmond and rookies Vernon Scott and Henry Black.

“Now have to go, Henry Black, and you’ve got to go Vern,” Gray said. “Now you know what, you’ve got to step up. It’s your time to help this team win. You’re young, you’re energetic, you’ve got to bring some energy to us, and now you have to play maybe a little bit more snaps than you’re used to playing.”

Tight end Jace Sternberger will miss the game with a concussion.

For the Lions, they will have three big holes in the lineup. One is at receiver, with star Kenny Golladay to miss a sixth consecutive game with a hip injury. Speaking before practice, Lions coach Darrell Bevell told reporters there was a “chance” Golladay would be able to practice and play. That, however, was not the case. Golladay, who led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, also didn’t play in the Week 2 matchup against Green Bay.

Second is cornerback Jeff Okudah, with the No. 3 overall pick to miss a third consecutive game. With veteran corner Desmond Trufant on injured reserve, the Lions could be incredibly vulnerable to the Aaron Rodgers-led passing attack. Rodgers has a 100-plus passer rating in seven consecutive games, his longest streak since winning his first MVP in 2011.

Third is right tackle Tyrell Crosby. The potential replacement starter doesn’t have much experience.

Packers Injury Report

Out: TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Questionable: S Darnell Savage (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).

Lions Injury Report

Out: RT Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), CB Jeff Okudah (groin).

Questionable: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), DT Da’Shawn Hand (groin), S C.J. Moore (ankle), DT John Penisini (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (thumb), RB D’Andre Swift (illness).

