Packers Receive (Generally) High Marks in Final NFL Draft Grades

Yes, you should wait three years to grade an NFL Draft. But who has time for that? Here is what the NFL punditry says about the Green Bay Packers' draft class.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Draft grades are the candy of the food world. Kind of tasty but filled with empty calories. Fortunately, this collection of draft grades won’t rot your teeth and tick off your dentist. In fact, your dentist is probably reading this, too, while munching on a bag of Skittles.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave the Packers an A. “I’ll use this space to continue my rant from Thursday. It befuddles me that we depict Aaron Rodgers as this Wizard of Oz-ian character sitting behind the curtain bellowing about the team’s lack of wide receiver talent. Rodgers has been incredibly blessed throughout his career to work with a bevy of talented wideouts supplied to him by the Packers’ front office. Their process has expertly identified high-upside players in the second round and beyond. So when Green Bay took their Davante Adams haul and used it toward patching up the defense, why would he be upset? Wyatt is going to add a fascinating upfield interior pressure component to the Packers defense. A true run disruptor, he’ll help Green Bay become less reliant on their exceptional linebacker play. And, lo and behold, they still end up with Watson, who, in the FCS, looked a little like the 6' 5" kid on the 9-year-old AAU team, completely dominant in an effortless sort of way. The Packers have succeeded with this big-bodied receiver profile before.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter loved the draft. He gave the Packers an A for Thursday, an A-minus for Friday and an A for Saturday. Of Saturday’s picks, Reuter wrote: “Doubs and Toure give the team more options at receiver, which was a requirement coming out of this draft. Tom's intelligence and versatility are exactly what the Packers covet (they selected him using the comp pick gained from losing center Corey Linsley). Enagbare is a powerful edge rusher, an excellent find late in the fifth round. Walker's play lacked consistency at Penn State, but his potential to play left tackle was worth a pick in the late stages of the draft.”

Pro Football Focus gave the Packers a B-plus. As part of the overall wrapup, this is what the staff had to say about Day 3: “Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom has a chance to end up being one of the best values. Many have projected Tom to kick inside in the NFL, but his mirroring ability and athleticism should allow him to stick at tackle if that’s how Green Bay plans to use him. He’s coming off a career-best 92.1 pass-blocking grade last season at Wake Forest.”

Pro Football Focus had live analysis of every pick. Of the Day 3 contingent, three were judged as elite, one as very good, two as good and one as below average. The negative was Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter. “Carpenter's huge 230 frame at 6'3 screams the ideal dime safety/linebacker role. For now, expect the GTU product to star on special teams for Green Bay.”

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield of USA Today’s Draft Wire gave the Packers an A. They really liked the guys on defense but this is what they had to say about the receivers: “It took a while for the Packers to make Aaron Rodgers a little less miserable by taking receivers in this draft, but they may have hit a home run with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who can win from any area of the field, and has special potential as a deep target. Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, last seen catching bombs from Carson Strong, was one of the NCAA’s most productive deep receivers in 2021, so if Rodgers wants to air it out in 2022, he’s got the guys who can make that work.”

CBS Sports gave the Packers four As for its seven picks on Saturday. Among those were their last two picks, Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and Nebraska receiver Samori Toure. On Walker, Chris Trapasso wrote: “Former big recruit who showcases his athletic chops on film often. Ugly wins pop more than expected but he has invaluable recovery skills and legitimate NFL OT length. If he learns to keep the gate closed longer this can be a steal for Green Bay. On Toure, he wrote: “Darn good football player. Smooth routes, natural hands, some YAC capabilities. Tracks it well deep and has deceptive speed. Was sensational at FCS level then was a major producer after transferring into the Big Ten.”

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer ranked the teams from best to worst. The Packers ranked toward the top. Wrote Iyer: “Brian Gutekunst and the Packers reached a little to start with Walker, but he did fill a key defensive need and backing him up with fellow Georgia product Wyatt up front made it better. Then came the great trade up to get Watson, a potential outside replacement No. 1 for Davante Adams. Doubs added more big-play upside for Aaron Rodgers later. Rhyan and Tom satisfied another need for interior upgrades between David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Enagbare was a late steal as a complementary pass rusher.”

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy did the same top-to-bottom ranking. The Packers ranked toward the bottom of his pecking order, though. “Have not picked a first-round offensive weapon during QB Aaron Rodgers’ 17-season career. Bold trade up to get Watson early in the second round, after taking the pair from college football’s best defense. Walker was a one-year starter. Wyatt is a character concern.”

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske gave the Packers a C-minus, tied for its worst grade. “The Packers, even after trading WR Davante Adams, maintained their tradition of not using a first-round pick on a wideout. They did take WR Christian Watson early in the second round. But was that enough help for QB Aaron Rodgers, under the circumstances? It actually might have been appropriate to use two early picks on receivers. Green Bay focused on defense in Round 1 by taking LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia teammates.”

Nate Davis of USA Today gave the Packers a C-plus. Here’s a snippet of his summation: “This is an eye of the beholder situation. Hard to spin the loss of Adams as any sort of positive, especially when the Pack weren't in position in Round 1 to get an approximate replacement from a talent perspective. GM Brian Gutekunst got aggressive in Round 2, dealing up for North Dakota State WR Christian Watson – though it remains to be seen how quickly he'll earn QB Aaron Rodgers' trust. Yet it's also fair to posit the Packers had gone as far as they could with the Rodgers-Adams connection.”

Pro Football Network’s Ryan Gosling gave the Packers a B. The conclusion of his summation: “It might not have been the draft many anticipated, but there’s some great talent on the back end, and the receiver need was filled as well.”

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor went deep on each pick, with four of the Day 3 picks getting an A. Outside linebacker Kingsley Engabare got an A-plus. “Enagbare is a great fit for what the Packers look for in their edge rushers. His 4.98 40-yard dash might have hurt him, but Enagbare is a powerful defender with elite length and strong hands. He also has impressive ankle flexion for his 6’4”, 271-pound frame. He can dip a little bit and shrink his surface area. He’s not overly fast or explosive, but he still has a lot in his toolbox. The Packers get an arguable top-100 talent here.”