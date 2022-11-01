Skip to main content
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Why Not Play Jaire Alexander vs. Stefon Diggs?
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor

The Green Bay Packers have to add running back Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. The path to making that happened has started.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s been practicing for three weeks; the Packers have to activate him, place him on season-ending injured reserve or release him on Wednesday.

In a surprise roster move, the Packers released outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad. Jones, who initially earned his spot on the 90-man roster as a tryout player at the rookie minicamp, was elevated for Sunday’s loss at the Buffalo Bills. He played seven snaps on defense and seven more on special teams. So, Jones goes from playing in a game to out of work.

That leaves Preston Smith and Rashan Gary as the starters, Jonathan Garvin as the lone backup on the roster and La’Darius Hamilton on the practice squad. Garvin was inactive the last two weeks, with Jones replacing him as the fourth outside linebacker vs. Buffalo and Hamilton getting the call vs. Washington.

The release of Jones means there’s an opening on the practice squad. The Packers could re-sign Taylor. Or, they could go another route, with undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson biding his time on the practice squad.

Green Bay Packers
