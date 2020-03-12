LaFleur Hires Receivers Coach; Promotes Getsy to New Role

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a receivers coach and Luke Getsy has a new title.

The Packers named Butch Barry senior analyst and promoted Getsy to quarterbacks/passing game coordinator and Jason Vrable to wide receivers coach. Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement on Thursday.

LaFleur fired receivers coach Alvis Whitted on Jan. 30. The longer it took for a replacement to be named, the more apparent it became that Vrable would be the guy. Without a receivers coach on staff, it was Vrable who focused on that position group at the Scouting Combine last month. It was a critical assignment, given the Packers’ need at receiver and the depth in this year’s draft class.

Video: Top 10 receiver prospects

Vrable enters his eighth season as an assistant coach in the NFL and second with the Packers, with LaFleur hiring him to be an offensive assistant last year. Prior to that, he was offensive quality control coach for the Bills from 2013 through 2015 before moving up to assistant quarterbacks coach for the Bills in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, he was an offensive assistant for the Jets. Vrable, a quarterback at Marietta (Ohio) College, spent six years coaching in collegiate ranks.

RELATED: PACKERS HOST VETERAN LINEBACKER

RELATED: PACKERS TO RELEASE GRAHAM

RELATED: BRYAN BULAGA'S CONTRACT

RELATED: REPLACING BULAGA IN FREE AGENCY

RELATED: THE PACKERS AND CORONAVIRUS

Getsy takes over a new position on LaFleur’s staff. He returned to the Packers last season after spending the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Mississippi State. Last season, Getsy helped Aaron Rodgers through a new coach and new offensive system. While it wasn’t Rodgers’ finest season, there have been only two seasons of a quarterback throwing for 4,000-plus yards with 25-plus touchdowns and four-or-fewer interceptions in NFL history: Rodgers in 2018 and Rodgers in 2019. Under then-coach Mike McCarthy, Getsy joined the Packers in 2014 and served as receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.

Barry enters his 18th season coaching in college or the NFL. He joins the Packers after serving as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami last season. Prior to that, he was assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015 through 2018. He is a native of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.