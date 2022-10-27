Packers-Bills Injury Report: Lazard Likely Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard heard a “snap, crackle, pop” in his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. While he doesn’t expect to play on Sunday night at the Buffalo Bills, at least his sense of humor is intact.

“The three Rice Krispie men showed up, too,” he said.

The injury happened on the final play of the third quarter following a hard hit by cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. He returned briefly but did not finish the game. Pain and range-of-motion issues figure to keep him out this week, but he’s “not at all” concerned about it being a lengthy absence.

“There’s always worry when there’s not a full understanding or diagnosis of what it is,” Lazard said. “But knowing my body and everything, given that moment, I wasn’t too stressed out or anything. I tried to play so I knew I could bare the pain and everything, but just as time kept going, it was probably not the best thing to do.”

Rookie Christian Watson, who missed four of the last five games, including the last two, with a hamstring injury, practiced as limited participation for a second consecutive day. His return would be huge considering the status of Lazard and Randall Cobb (injured reserve).

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who suffered a concussion during Sunday’s loss, returned to practice. While he remains in the concussion protocol, that he practiced obviously is a good sign that the standout pass rusher will be available.

On the offensive line, left tackle David Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Elgton Jenkins did not. Their statuses were flip-flopped for Thursday. The Packers face an obviously touchy situation with Bakhtiari, who had started four consecutive games before being a surprise inactive last week.

“I know that situation’s going to be fluid the rest of the year,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Bills will continue to be down at least two members of the starting secondary. Safety Micah Hyde, who had four excellent seasons with the Packers before signing with Buffalo in 2017, suffered a neck injury in Week 2 and had season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is on the physically unable to perform list following last year’s torn ACL.

Hyde, who had eight interceptions during his final three seasons with the Packers, had five for the Bills last season.

“What happened that Monday night was something that just was eye-opening to me,” he said on Wednesday. “And I understand that this is a violent game. Anything can happen on any given night, but that was just real eye-opening to me, hopping in the ambulance and going to the hospital with my wife. I got a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old, so that life was put right in front of me, and it kind of scared me a little bit.”

Packers-Bills Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Limited: WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb), OLB Rashan Gary (concussion), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Bills

DNP: RT Spencer Brown (ankle),

Limited: WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), RB Taiwan Jones (knee), C Mitch Morse (rest),

Full: CB Cam Lewis (forearm), DT Jordan Phillips (rest).

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch: Packers-Bills game preview

Packers-Bills: An expensive ticket

From studying to teaching, Packers must improve

Aaron Rodgers’ season takes silly turn

Rodgers on execution, time for benchings

The Packers could have had this receiver corps

Packers sign tight end

Second-rate second halves are killing Packers

Some dark humor for Matt LaFleur