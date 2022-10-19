Packers-Commanders Injury Report: Rodgers Doesn’t Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out Wednesday’s practice as he rehabs the right thumb that was injured on the final play against the Giants in London.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said the injury wasn’t a major concern headed into the game on Sunday at the Washington Commanders.

“I was taping it early in the week just to give it a little support, and then Saturday in the walkthrough, I didn’t tape it and didn’t do a whole lot,” Rodgers said. “On Sunday, I wanted to go out and see how it felt Sunday in pregame before I decided to tape it or not. It felt fine taking snaps from Josh (Myers). … It wasn’t a major issue and it’s not going to be an issue.”

Rodgers, receivers Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring), and interior lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) did not practice. Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was designated for return.

Rodgers isn’t the only starting quarterback on the injury report. For Washington, Carson Wentz is out following finger surgery. Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 268 yards and added a career-high 95 rushing yards for Washington in last year’s loss at Lambeau Field, will get the start.

“He is a great competitor, that’s the first and foremost,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I remember when I was with the Falcons, we worked him out at a local pro day coming out of the draft and really enjoyed being around him and watching him compete. And you could see he is scrappy dude, and it was evident last year when we played him. What’d he have, like 99 yards rushing or whatever it was? He is scrappy, competitive, can make all the throws, and then can beat you with his legs. We’re going to have to do a very, very, very good job of trying to contain him within the pocket and can’t let him get loose.”

This story will be updated after Wednesday’s media availability.

Six Facts About Packers-Commanders The Green Bay Packers will face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. Here are six quick-hitting notes to get you ready.

In Command The Packers could use this blast from the past: In seven career starts against Washington, including the 2015 playoffs, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes vs. one interception, good for a 107.0 passer rating. Under Pressure Powered by their three first-round picks on the defensive line, the Commanders are fourth in sack rate (10.0 percent) while the Packers are fifth (9.27). On the other side of the ball, Washington is sixth in sack rate allowed (9.91 percent). Green Bay is in the middle of the pack but has allowed the second-most sacks (10) on third down. Speaking of Third Down These are two of the best third-down defenses in the NFL. The Packers are first in the league with a conversion rate allowed of 26.6 percent while the Commanders are third at 31.7 percent. Those powerful pass rushes are a big reason. The reason why these defenses aren’t even close to ranking in the top 10 in points allowed is first down. The Packers rank 24th with 5.92 yards allowed per play on first down while the Commanders are 31st with 7.02 yards. That sums up how the Packers allowed just 1-of-11 on third down vs. the Jets but gave up 17 points on defense, anyway. Backup Plan Usually, it’s good news to go against a backup quarterback. Maybe not for the Packers. Commanders starter Carson Wentz is 22nd in passer rating, 28th in yards per attempt and 30th in interception but is out after finger surgery. Taylor Heinicke will get the start. He started last year’s game at Lambeau Field. While the Packers won 24-10, Heinicke threw for 268 yards and ran for 95 more. Three-Headed Monster The Commanders have a three-back rotation. Rookie Brian Robinson, who missed the first four games of the season after being shot, started at Chicago on Thursday and rushed for 60 yards and one touchdown. Do-it-all Antonio Gibson topped 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in each of his first two seasons. J.D. McKissic has 24 receptions after catching 80 passes in 2020. Commanders coach Ron Rivera liked the approach last week against Chicago in which Robinson brought the power to set up Gibson’s speed. The Great/Awful Packers Pass Defense Through six games, the Packers are No. 1 in the NFL with 164.0 passing yards allowed per game. That’s great. What’s not so great? Even after a solid week last week, the Packers are still last (or tied for last) in the NFL in completion percentage allowed (70.9 percent), interceptions (one) and passes defensed (12). Added together, the Packers are 23rd with an opponent passer rating of 97.0.

Packers-Commanders Wednesday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G/C Jake Hanson (biceps), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Full: OLB Rashan Gary (toe).

Commanders

DNP: TE John Bates (hamstring), WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), RB Jonathan Williams (knee).

Limited: S Percy Butler (quad), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (knee), RT Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring).

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Sammy Watkins designated for return

Packers fill practice squad with receiver

Packers-Commanders: Six superior notes

No panic from Aaron Rodgers

How to watch, stream bet Packers at Commanders

The great simplification debate

What will Packers do on right side of line?

Packers add offensive lineman

Runyan keeps fine letter from father as souvenir