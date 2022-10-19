Packers Sign Receiver to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on their practice squad by signing receiver Kawaan Baker. He was on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Baker was a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. After spending most of his rookie season on their practice squad, Baker was suspended early in training camp this summer for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was allowed to play in the preseason, catching four passes for 44 yards, but had to sit out the first six games of the regular season. With his suspension complete, the Saints released him on Monday.

With the Packers, he joins Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham on the practice squad. The team is down two members of its 53-man roster, though, with Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined.

At South Alabama, Baker caught 126 passes for 1,829 yards and 16 touchdowns (14.5 average), added 82 rushes for 376 yards and 11 more scores, and averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff return.

“Kawaan Baker, the receiver we took later in the draft, is someone that has position flex relative to you see him line up in the slot,” then-Saints coach Sean Payton said after the 2021 draft. “He’s a high-IQ player for the receiver position. He’s played in multiple positions.”

At the school’s pro day before the 2021 draft, he measured 6-0 1/2 and 210 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds with a 39.5-inch vertical leap.

Baker was the first homegrown South Alabama player to be drafted following the shuttering and rebirth of the football program.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Baker said after being drafted. “All the hard work I put in, the sacrifices that I’ve made just to come to this point, so I’m not going to take it lightly. Coming in with aggression, and I’m going to make the most of my opportunities. ….

“I’ve dreamed about it, I’ve thought about it my whole life, so, I mean, the time is here. I can’t not be ready.”

The Packers on Tuesday re-signed safety Innis Gaines to the practice squad and released linebacker Ray Wilborn and cornerback Benjie Franklin.

