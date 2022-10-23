Watch: Aaron Jones’ Can’t-Miss Touchdown

Aaron Jones scored the Green Bay Packers’ first touchdown on Sunday. He scored their last, too. In between, they did next to nothing offensively in a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With the Packers trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter, Jones made the play of the game for Green Bay’s offense with his 21-yard touchdown reception that gave the Packers a glimmer of hope.

“I was only supposed to run to the flat and seen A-Rod kind of break the pocket, start running,” Jones told reporters. “He was scrambling, looking for somebody and kind of made eye contact. I just rolled it up on the field. We’ve done that quite a few times. It’s kind of getting familiar. Like I did that against the Ravens last year, just wheel it up. I’m running a flat and I see him rolling out and I turn it up because I know the defender is coming inside-out and they think I’m going to flat, so they’re going to keep running to the flat and then they’re trailing me.”

Washington’s front took away Green Bay’s running game, with Jones managing 23 yards on eight attempts. Including four carries for 15 yards by AJ Dillon, the Packers gained merely 38 yards on 12 attempts – a 3.2-yard average with a long run of 8. They ran the ball only three times in the second half.

Jones caught 9-of-10 targets for 53 yards, the lone incompletion being a drop. He scored twice, the first coming on a 5-yard screen midway through the first quarter. Jones finished with woeful 5.9-yard average that was padded by the long touchdown that gave the Packers a faint heartbeat.

“There’s no quit in this team,” he said.

Related Stories: Packers vs. Commanders

Commanders 23, Packers 21: Game story, game ball and more

Watch: Packers-Commanders highlights

Live Updates from the latest loss

Packers unveil new offensive line

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Green Bay’s putrid second-half defense