Packers Make Another Big Move in Super Bowl Odds

The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games and will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday to get into the NFL playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With back-to-back big wins, the Green Bay Packers have vaulted up the list of Super Bowl contenders at sportsbooks.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +3100 to win the Super Bowl. That’s not exactly the short list of contenders – an implied probability of 3.1 percent – but it’s a huge leap compared to +25000 before beating Chicago to start their winning streak and +20000 before beating Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the championship favorites at +380, followed by the Buffalo Bills at +420 and Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at +550. Overall, Green Bay has the 11th-shortest odds. In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys are +1100, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +2500 and the Minnesota Vikings are +3000 after getting crushed by Green Bay on Sunday.

Far back in the pack are the two teams hoping the Packers lose on Sunday night: the Detroit Lions are +12000 and the Seattle Seahawks are +13000.

In the NFC Championship race at SI Sportsbook, the Eagles are +188, the 49ers are +200, the Cowboys are +450, the Buccaneers are +900, the Vikings are +1200 and the Packers are +1400.

If they get in the playoffs with a five-game winning streak, the outside belief is the Packers would be a team that nobody would want to play. Receiver Randall Cobb doesn’t see it that way, though.

“Any given Sunday. It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Nobody wanted to play us last year and we got put out in our first game. None of that matters. It’s about the day that you show up and being able to put your will on someone else and find a way to win one game that day.”

The Packers are consensus 4.5-point favorites for the season-ending showdown against the Lions, including at SI Sportsbook. The 49-point total is the second-highest on the board.

Both teams are among the hottest in the NFL. The Packers started 4-8 but have won four in a row. The Lions were 1-6 but have won seven of their last nine – starting with a 15-9 victory over Green Bay in Week 9.

“I think anytime that you’re a team that maybe in their past hasn’t had a ton of success, you have to learn how to win. I think they’ve done that and that’s what makes them so dangerous,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the Lions on Wednesday. “I think with every win, there comes a little bit more confidence, a little bit more belief that, no matter what the circumstances are, that you’re going to be able to fight through it, and you become calloused. I think that’s what they’ve done.

“This is a very dangerous football team that is capable of beating anybody in this league.”

