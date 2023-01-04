With Big Game Looming, Packers Grapple With Hamlin Tragedy

The Green Bay Packers are one win away from the playoffs. That wasn't at the forefront of their minds as the practice week began on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the meeting room turned “very quiet” on Wednesday when the team discussed the terrifying circumstances involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“I think that what we all witnessed Monday night was a sad deal,” LaFleur said before practice. “It was very traumatic. It kind of puts what we do into perspective, how that supersedes anything in life, these players’ health and safety, and everybody’s health and safety. That was tough to watch, obviously.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there. I know it’s something that’s been on our guys’ minds quite a bit. I think it’s tough for these guys to compartmentalize and understand that you’re thinking about that, you’re trying to get ready for a game.”

To start getting ready for Sunday night’s must-win showdown against the Detroit Lions, the team held a walk-through practice, as scheduled given that it’s Week 18.

Dr. Chris Carr, who is in his third season as the team’s director of performance psychology and its behavioral health clinician, will be available for a special session after practice for players who need an outlet to talk.

Rodgers has spoken frequently about the importance of mental health and has appreciated the presence of Carr.

“I think mental health is so important in our culture now and I think there’s a lot better language around it,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “A lot of the stigmas have been kind of erased, a lot of the myths around it have been debunked. An important part of your overall health is taking care of your mental health.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a full-time mental health support on our staff with Dr. Carr and he’s a phenomenal resource. He’s been great for so many of us in talking through a lot of different things, a lot of it sports performance related but even in situations like this, I think he can be a great resource.”

LaFleur said his team will be as ready as possible to play on Sunday.

“I think every team is dealing with this right now,” he said. “I mean, we all are. And it speaks to the brotherhood of this league and how important these guys are to one another and the compassion that we have for one another. Anytime you go out there and go to compete … we play a contact sport and so that’s unfortunately an inherent risk.”

Monday’s game, with Hamlin collapsing on the field and needing CPR before being rushed to a hospital, was a cruel reminder of those risks. Talking this week will be an important part of the process in getting ready to put their bodies on the line on Sunday night, Rodgers said.

“I don’t think you just gloss it over like, ‘Oh, on to the Sunday Night Football play-in game for the playoffs,’” he said. “It’s like, let’s just take a little timeout here. Let’s remember what’s really important. Let’s hug your loved ones, text the people you care about, tell them you love them, because this is a good moment to kind of pause and contemplate and reflect and show some empathy and respect for not just Hamlin but for every player that laces them up every single week.

“I think anybody that has anything to say on this should have the opportunity to say it. There is obviously in our league, we’re creatures of habit. There’s this, ‘Business as usual, get on the schedule and keep things going,’ you know what I mean? But this is too big of an event for us to just gloss it over and just like, ‘Let’s get back to work,’ and we’re not even affected by it. We weren’t playing the game and that wasn’t our teammate, but that’s still one of our brothers who’s down and fighting for his life, and I think it’s important to show the proper respect for him and for the Bills and everybody involved in that event.”

What happened on Monday is practically unprecedented, but injuries – sometimes devastating ones – are a way life in the NFL. Notably, in 2013, tight end Jermichael Finley suffered a bruised spinal cord against the Cleveland Browns that ultimately ended his career.

“I’ve been a part of a few games where they’ve carted guys off. And we’ve had players with neck injuries, and it shakes you to the core,” Rodgers said. “That’s injuries where they’re awake and alert and many of them gave the thumbs up and it still shakes you. It’s like 10, sometimes 15-minute delays on the field and it’s ‘All right, just go back out there and play even though your buddy might not ever play again and we’re hoping he can walk.’ …

“You never thought you’d see something like this on the field. It’s bad enough when you see a guy getting carted off. That messes with you. Or you see a guy take a really bad concussive shot. Like, ‘I don’t want that to be me. Am I going to be able to have my cognitive function that I want 50 and 60. What kind of risks am I really setting myself up for?’ But this kid’s 24 years old. It fucked me up last night.”

Packers vs. Lions Preview

Packers vs. Lions: Insider perspective

Packers vs. Lions: Previewing Detroit’s offense

Packers vs. Lions: Previewing Detroit’s defense

Packers add touchback-producing kicker to practice squad

It’s one more one-game season for the Packers

Packers-Lions saved for Sunday night

Packers Report Card: Which unit gets A++++?

The Packers kept faith even at 4-8

Keisean Nixon didn’t think he’d play until he woke up