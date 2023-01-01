Door Officially Open for Packers to Make Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders, meaning the Green Bay Packers are two wins from an unlikely berth in the NFC playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are two wins from earning a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The NFC playoff hopefuls have been knocked over like bowling pins. On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns hit the road and upset the Washington Commanders. Combined with the Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions losing last week, the Packers suddenly control their destiny. All they’ve got to do – and they’re no small tasks – is beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Lions next week.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome. I can’t think of really one game that didn’t go our way,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “These games have consistently gone exactly how I wanted them to. I did see a stat a few weeks ago that based on the Vegas projections, the only game we needed to flip the rest of the season was going to be the Packers in Miami game where we’d be an underdog. I don’t know if that’s still the case based on what’s happened, but we took care of business in Miami and everybody else has helped us out. So, we’re thankful for all those games that went our way.”

The Commanders led 7-3 at halftime but Deshaun Watson threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Amari Cooper and 13 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones to take a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter. Cooper added a 33-yard touchdown catch with a 5:21 to go to make it 24-10. The fans filing into Lambeau Field roared their approval as the play was shown on the scoreboard.

“You’ll keep an eye on it,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “We’d like to know what the Washington and Brown game is but, at a certain point, you kind of shut your mind off on what’s going on out there and you control what you can control and I’m not going to be thinking about it up until kickoff. Whenever I get in the facility, it’s the Vikings and that’s about it.”

At the start of the day:

- The Commanders were in seventh place in the NFC and in control of the final playoff berth. However, even after benching Tyler Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz, they lost their third consecutive game to fall to 7-8-1.

- The Seattle Seahawks (7-8) were in eighth place and hosting the New York Jets (7-8) in the afternoon games. The Packers hold the tiebreaker over Seattle based on better conference record, so that game is irrelevant so long as Green Bay wins.

- The Detroit Lions were in ninth place before blasting the Chicago Bears to improve to 8-8. Green Bay can tie Detroit with a victory over Minnesota on Sunday and pass the Lions by beating them next week.

“I’m not overly concerned about it, to be honest with you,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “I know we’ve got a huge challenge in front of us and that’s the priority is making sure that my mind’s right, our guys’ minds are right for what we have coming in here on Sunday afternoon. So, not to say that you don’t [look at the scores], I mean, you see the scores.”

