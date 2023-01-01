Live Updates: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates as the Packers control their destiny in the NFC playoffs.

Kickoff temperature is 40 with west winds at 9 mph.

First Quarter

Vikings 3, Packers 0 (10:38 remaining)

The Vikings strike first but the Packers get a big early victory. On first-and-goal at the 1 following a blocked punt, the Packers forced a first-down incompletion and stuffed Dalvin Cook on back-to-back runs. On third down, TJ Slaton stormed into the backfield and got a handful of Cook’s jersey. That was enough for Jaire Alexander and Adrian Amos to chop him to the turf.

Packers 0, Vikings 0 (11:50 remaining)

Disaster times two. On third-and-3, Aaron Rodgers extended the play and threw a perfect deep ball to Aaron Jones, who dropped the ball at the 50. On the punt, Josh Matellus and D.J. Wonnum charged through the middle of the punt protection, with Matellus blocking the punt and the Vikings taking over inside Green Bay’s 2.

Packers 0, Vikings 0 (13:26 remaining)

The Packers forced a three-and-out punt. On third-and-4, with Darnell Savage at safety and Rudy Ford and Innis Gaines as extra defensive backs, Rasul Douglas broke up Kirk Cousins’ pass to Adam Thielen.

The Packers won the toss and deferred. One of the Vikings’ pregame captains, former Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, refused to shake hands.

Meanwhile, Green Bay elevated Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs but Mason Crosby took the opening kick.

Close Games

The Vikings are an incredible 11-0 in one-score games. They routed the Packers in Week 1; all their others have been of the nail-biting variety.

“For us, they’ve all really been four-quarter games and a couple five quarters, so that’s our focus, is being consistent throughout the game,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I feel like we’ve been playing better on offense, which has been nice and tied in with some complementary football with our defense coming up with three big turnovers in the fourth quarter and obviously the way our special teams has played with Keisean -- we look a lot different than we did in Week 1.”

Packers-Vikings Inactives

Rookie receiver Christian Watson and cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon, two of the Green Bay Packers’ high-impact players, will play against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay’s inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, receiver Bo Melton and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford. With Ford inactive, the Packers will have only four defensive linemen.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Vikings

TV: CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the call.

The game will be aired to most of the nation. Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sports USA (Josh Appel and Mark Carrier) and Sirius (Channel 85 or 225 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: 3:25, Sunday.

Location: Lambeau Field

Records: Packers, 7-8. Vikings, 12-3.

History: In a series that dates to 1961, the Packers lead 64-57-3. Green Bay won nine of the first 10 matchups. While Packers coach Matt LaFleur has had a lot of success against the NFC North, he’s just 4-3 against Minnesota. The Vikings won 23-7 in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers are 16-11-1 vs. the Vikings. Rodgers has thrown 57 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions in those games. His 56 touchdowns in regular-season games are the most by any quarterback against Minnesota.

