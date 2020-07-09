PackerCentral
Packers Sign Fifth-Round LB Martin

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Kamal Martin, this year’s fifth-round draft pick.

During a final season limited to eight games by a knee injury that required minor surgery, Martin tallied 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and two interceptions to earn honorable-mention all-Big Ten. In four seasons, he recorded 177 tackles, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Martin will bring size (6-3, 240) and speed to Green Bay’s defense. With his ability to rush the passer and cover – he had two interceptions in an early-season game against Purdue – Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi believes Martin can develop into a coveted three-down linebacker.

“I think the Packers are getting, honestly, tremendous value,” Rossi told Packer Central. “I really think that if he hadn’t been injured this year, I can see him being a third-round guy or second-round guy. I think that highly of him. We got a chance to see how he was playing in spring ball and in preseason camp. And then an injury out of the gate, then he was back, and he finished the year injured again. In that middle stretch when he was healthy, he was dominant. I think the Packers have a guy who is going to be highly productive. I think his best football is ahead of him.”

Based on the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Martin’s four-year deal should be worth in excess of $3.56 million and include a signing bonus of about $271,000.

Green Bay has signed seven of its nine picks. The others: first-round quarterback Jordan Love, second-round running back A.J. Dillon, sixth-round guard/tackle Jon Runyan, sixth-round guard Simon Stepaniak (sixth round), seventh-round outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and seventh-round safety Vernon Scott (seventh round). Still unsigned: third-round tight end Josiah Deguara and sixth-round center Jake Hanson.

At Burnsville (Minn.) High School, Martin played quarterback and safety and was a finalist for Mr. Football Minnesota. He originally committed to play quarterback for Eastern Michigan.

“Growing up, I was a huge Mike Vick fan as a quarterback. Huge Daunte Culpepper fan growing up and watching the Vikings. It’s surreal to be here and think about that. It’s pretty cool.”

The Packers allowed Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson to leave in free agency and replaced them in the position group with free-agent Christian Kirksey and Martin. Martin joins a depth chart that includes Kirksey, 2018 third-round pick Oren Burks and 2019 seventh-round pick Ty Summers.

