Packers Add Valuable Depth by Signing Veteran Safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran safety Rudy Ford, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A five-year pro with a lot of experience on special teams before finally getting extensive action on defense last year, Ford was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

To make room, general manager Brian Gutekunst said he would release Micah Abernathy with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad.

Injuries have taken a bite out of Green Bay’s safety corps. The top backups entering training camp, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis, were released following shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Following Tuesday’s cutdown, the Packers had special-teams standout Dallin Leavitt, rookie Tariq Carpenter and former USFL player Abernathy as the depth behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

“I think that’s something that we’re well aware of,” coach Matt LaFleur said during training camp, when the safety depth had been hit hard by injuries. “You’re always looking. But we have confidence in the guys and you know, it’s given these guys a great opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. They’ve gotten a lot of time in, not only in practice, but in those preseason games that’s going to be beneficial.”

A sixth-round pick out of Auburn by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Ford has played in 56 games with six starts in five NFL seasons. Last year with Jacksonville, he played in 15 games with four starts and recorded the first interception and three passes defensed of his career.

“My mindset is just to go and help our team,” Ford said last season. “My mindset is keep going out, play at a high level and to go in anywhere the team asks and make sure I’m there to help our team and keep helping us continue to try to elevate each and every week. That's kind of my mindset is how can I become better, how can we become better as an organization? That is everything, that’s kind of my mindset.”

Until last year, his value has been on special teams. In his first five seasons, he played 548 snaps on defense but 985 on special teams. Last year was the only time he played more snaps on defense (423) than special teams (179). Of those defensive snaps, 273 came in the slot and 99 came in the box, according to Pro Football Focus. He missed only three tackles (5.9 percent) but allowed 39-of-47 passing (83.0 percent).

“When we were doing the free agency back in February,” then-Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said last season, “I remember I watched him probably 100 times, and I said, ‘My gosh, this guy’s got elite speed. He’s tough as nails.’ We kept doing research: Why hasn’t he played on defense? And then, he’s proven that he can.”

In 2020 with the Eagles, Ford led the team with 11 tackles on special teams. Leavitt, it's worth noting, led the Raiders with 12 tackles on special teams in 2021.

At Auburn, Ford was a three-year starter with five interceptions and three passes defensed. Before the 2017 NFL Draft, Ford measured 5-foot-11 1/8 and 205 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds and put up an impressive 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Ford’s given name is Johnathan. An uncle gave him the nickname because of the underdog hero of the movie “Rudy.” The moniker is more than a name.

“I feel like that underdog,” Ford said. “I had to work my whole entire career.”

