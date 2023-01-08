Video: Previewing Packers-Lions Week 18 Showdown

Here's everything you need to know when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, with the Packers needing a victory to get into the playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers, the scenario is as simple as can be. If they can beat the Detroit Lions, they’ll advance to next week’s NFL playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

“The [message is the] same as it is every week,” coach Matt LaFleur said before a snowy Thursday practice. “You’ve got to prepare the right way so you can go out there and play the right way. And you never try to make one game bigger than the next.

“It truly is a championship mentality every week, otherwise you get into these types of games, whether it’s this game or you get into a playoff game or whatever it may be, and then all of a sudden it’s bigger than the last game. We all know what’s at stake and you try to keep it as normal as possible each and every week and you attack it the same way.”

If the playoff scenario is simple, so is this: Green Bay has won four in a row on the strength of 12 takeaways. The Lions have won seven of their last nine games. In their eight wins, they’ve had only one turnover.

“I think both (Jaire) Alexander and (Rasul) Douglas are playing at a really high level outside the numbers right now,” Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. “I think they’re extremely well-coached. For the most part, they’re playing with vision on the quarterback, so that’s what helps lead them be in the right spot.”

Detroit, which needs the Los Angeles Rams to upset the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon and a victory over Green Bay to get in the playoffs, beat the Packers 15-9 at Ford Field at midseason. Green Bay’s offense has played much better down the stretch, though.

“Well, this team is a challenge, especially with the two backs that they do have, because they both give you something different scheme-wise,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “The thing is we know exactly what they bring to the table as far as that. (Aaron) Jones is a good, speedy back that can really hit it downhill. 28 (AJ Dillon) is a pounder, so we have to get all hands on deck to make sure we get him down.

“And then, we’re aware of what the quarterback can do. So, he’s a future Hall of Famer. This team is always dangerous. The guys went out there well and executed the first time we played them and I expect the same thing.”

