How did the Green Bay Packers have a chance to earn a playoff berth on Sunday night vs. the Detroit Lions? With a four-game winning streak and an incredible amount of good fortune.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 4-8 record, seven losses in a span of eight games, a broken thumb and, now, injured ribs, Aaron Rodgers believed the Green Bay Packers had a chance to somehow make a run into the NFL playoffs.

Sort of.

“There was something in there that had hope, but it was a fool’s hope at the time,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “So much had to happen, which is why I had to wrap my head around the scenarios and find a peace in that.

“I still go back to that Chicago game and that fourth quarter, which gave us a lot of confidence, and since then we’ve practiced with a different level of energy. There’s been a lightness in the locker room and a lot of positive things that you give you confidence that this team has a chance to make a run.”

The Packers have made that run. They’ve won four in a row headed into Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. With a victory, the Packers will earn a spot in the playoffs after being counted out by most analysts and even the fans.

“They don’t know how to count,” running back Aaron Jones said after the Packers routed the Vikings on Sunday. “Never count us out.”

Here is a week-by-week look at how the Packers went from the brink of elimination to leading the chase for the final playoff spot.