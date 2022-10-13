Watch: Packers vs. Jets Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are 3-2 but seemingly are headed in opposite directions.

The Packers, perennial Super Bowl contenders with the annual habit of winning a lot of games in the regular season but falling short in the playoffs, are fortunate to not be entering Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field on a two-game losing streak. The Jets, who haven’t finished with a winning record since 2015, have won two in a row and seem to be a team on the rise.

“Everything they’ve done catches my attention,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’ve had a big comeback win in Cleveland when it didn’t look very good, and against the Steelers, as well. We know it’s a very young football team that we’re playing, but they’ve got a ton of talent, and you can see it. I think it’s a matter of time before they really hit their stride. It doesn’t happen overnight, but I think you’ve seen the strides that they’ve made in a short period of time. It’s been pretty impressive.”

Throughout the Mike McCarthy era and into LaFleur’s tenure, the Packers regularly dominated the turnover table. From 2008 through 2021, the first 14 seasons of Aaron Rodgers’ run as quarterback, the Packers were second in giveaways, second in takeaways and second overall. This year, they’re minus-3. Only four teams are worse. The Jets are even but are fifth with nine takeaways.

The Rodgers-led passing game is off to a slow start. While he is sixth in completion percentage, he’s 21st in yards per attempt. The Jets are 18th in points allowed but fourth in interceptions. They are coming off a 40-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins but know the challenge will be much bigger this week.

“That’s what you want. In order to be the best, you've got to play the best,” Jets receiver Corey Davis said. “The Packers are one of the best, a great team. Aaron Rodgers obviously is a future Hall of Famer. He’s done a few things in his career. So, we’re going to be on top of our game and do what we've got to do to go out there and get this win.”

How to Watch: Packers vs. Jets

When and where: Noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

TV: The game will air on Fox featuring its “A team” of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sidelines). It’s one of six games in Fox’s noon window but will be shown to most of the nation.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

DirecTV: Channel 710.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sirius (Channel 113 and 231 on the app) and Compass Media Networks (Bill Rosinski and Steve Beuerlein).

Packers-Jets: Six Things You Didn’t Know 1. Pick Parades Incredibly, the Jets have intercepted as many passes as the Packers have broken up. The Jets have intercepted seven passes, one off the NFL lead. The Packers have intercepted one pass, one off the Giants’ inept league low. It’s not just interceptions. The Packers have only broken up seven passes – seven less than any other team and two fewer than two individuals. Rasul Douglas has a team-high two; Eric Stokes (pictured) has zero. We will have more on that topic on Thursday morning. 2. 2/0 for 12 In defeat, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Giants. That was the 100th game of his career with two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The Packers are 86-14 in those games. 3. Crushing the AFC Including the Week 4 victory over New England, Aaron Rodgers is 18-1 in his last 19 home starts against the AFC. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes, averaged 280.4 yards, and threw 50 touchdowns vs. six interceptions in those games. Of course, that game against New England came with one black mark. 4. Rookie Receivers The Jets’ Garrett Wilson, the 10th pick of the draft, ranks second in this year’s draft class with 23 receptions for 282 yards. The Packers’ Romeo Doubs, the 132nd selection in this year’s draft, is tied for third with 22 receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Doubs is first with 130 yards after the catch; Wilson is first with eight missed tackles. 5. Breaking the Law During last year’s Packers-Jets joint practices, New York’s big free-agent addition, defensive end Carl Lawson, suffered a torn Achilles. Lawson is back. He has 2.5 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 14 quarterback hits. “I still think he’s got more to go, too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s slowly stacking up good days and he’s getting faster. I’m really pumped for him. He’s gaining confidence. He’s getting stronger and stronger every week.” Early Home Cooking The Packers under coach Matt LaFleur are 8-1 in noon home games. Their lone loss was against Minnesota in 2020, a 28-22 verdict in an empty Lambeau Field. Four of the eight wins were by double-digits points, including 24-10 against Washington last season while wearing their throwback jerseys.

