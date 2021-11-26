Week 12 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

From SI.com’s Michael Fabiano, here’s the fantasy football perspective on Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One of the storylines for this week’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams is Odell Beckham.

The Packers reportedly were a finalist to sign Beckham after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, but Beckham chose the Rams’ lucrative contract. It wound up being a huge signing for the Rams. A day later, starting receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL.

Making his Rams debut just a few days after signing, Beckham caught 2-of-3 targets for 18 yards in a blowout loss to the 49ers. Coming off last week’s bye, he should be much more settled for Sunday.

Nonetheless, as part of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano’s “Start 'Em, Sit 'Em” series, Beckham is the “Sit of the Week” at receiver.

“Beckham Jr. will play his first full game as a member of the Rams this week, making him a viable flex option in many fantasy leagues,” Fabiano wrote. “But what kind of rapport has he gained with Matthew Stafford in such a short period? And while the Packers gave it up to Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen last week, their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to road wideouts.”

In this week’s receiver rankings, the Rams’ Cooper Kupp is No. 1 and the Packers’ Davante Adams is No. 2.

At running back, Fabiano says start Packers running back A.J. Dillon.

“Dillon rushed for just 53 yards in his first game as the Packers starter, but he also caught six passes and saw a 40.5 percent touch share. This week’s game against the Rams might not look great on the surface, but their defense has allowed big stat lines to the likes of D’Andre Swift, James Conner and David Montgomery. I’d consider Dillon a borderline No. 1 fantasy running back once again.”

The quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, are among Fabiano’s DFS fades.

For everything you need to win your league, visit SI.com/fantasy.