Welcome to Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Matt De Lima's Week 12 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at GB) Davante Adams, GB (vs. LAR) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. MIN) Chris Godwin, TB (at IND) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at SF) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NO) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. PIT) Keenan Allen, LAC (at DEN) DK Metcalf, SEA (at WAS) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CIN) Mike Evans, TB (at IND) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SEA) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. CLE) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at WAS) D.J. Moore, CAR (at MIA) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TB) Adam Thielen, MIN (at SF) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CAR) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. LV) Mike Williams, LAC (at DEN) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at NYJ) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at DET) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. MIN) A.J. Brown, TEN (at NE) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. PIT) Elijah Moore, NYJ (at HOU) DeVonta Smith, PHI (at NYG) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at DAL) Chase Claypool, PIT (at CIN) Corey Davis, NYJ (at HOU) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. TEN) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. LAC) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (vs. ATL) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at BAL) Kadarius Toney, NYG (vs. PHI) Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. CLE) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at GB) Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at NO) Laviska Shenault Jr., JAC (vs. ATL) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT) Cole Beasley, BUF (at NO) Marquez-Valdes Scantling, GB (vs. LAR) Van Jefferson, LAR (at GB) Kendrick Bourne, NE (vs. TEN) Russell Gage, ATL (at JAC) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at HOU) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. BUF) Cedrick Wilson, DAL (vs. LV) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. BUF) Robby Anderson, CAR (at MIA) Nelson Agholor, NE (vs. TEN) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LAC) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (at NE) Kenny Golladay, NYG (vs. PHI) Deonte Harris, NO (vs. BUF) Marquise Goodwin, CHI (at DET) T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. TB) Bryan Edwards, LV (at DAL) Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. CHI)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters