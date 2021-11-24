Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

David Montgomery at Lions (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery hasn’t been all that great in his return to action, scoring a combined 17.7 fantasy points over the last two games. Luckily, he’ll have a chance to feast on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to running backs this season, and 11 backs have scored 15 or more fantasy points against them overall.

Start ‘Em

Antonio Gibson vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gibson has been tough to trust in recent weeks, but an upcoming matchup against the Seahawks makes him an attractive No. 2 fantasy runner. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to backs, and seven have scored 17-plus fantasy points against them. Gibson has also seen a near 40 percent touch share over his last two games of 2021.

A.J. Dillon vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Dillon rushed for just 53 yards in his first game as the Packers starter, but he also caught six passes and saw a 40.5 percent touch share. This week’s game against the Rams might not look great on the surface, but their defense has allowed big stat lines to the likes of D’Andre Swift, James Conner and David Montgomery. I’d consider Dillon a borderline No. 1 fantasy running back.

Mark Ingram vs. Bills (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Ingram has been tremendous in the absence of Alvin Kamara, scoring a combined 36.1 fantasy points while playing more than 70 percent of the snaps. He’s also seen more than a 40 percent touch share in that time. Assuming Kamara is unavailable on a short week, Ingram should be seen as a No. 2 fantasy back against a Bills team that’s been gashed by runners lately.

Melvin Gordon vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Revenge! Gordon should be very motivated to produce against his old team, the Chargers, in an AFC West matchup. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing backs, including eight who have scored 14 or more points. Gordon and Javonte Williams, who will also benefit from the matchup, should be in the flex starter conversation this week.

More Starts

Darrell Henderson at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Miles Sanders at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Melvin Gordon vs. Chargers ($5,300)

Miles Sanders at Giants ($5,100)

Rex Burkhead vs. Jets ($4,200)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Myles Gaskin vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gaskin has become one of the easiest backs to predict, as he’s alternated good and bad stat lines for most of the season. In fact, he has failed to score more than 8.6 fantasy points in any even-numbered week. I’d sit him in Week 12, as Gaskin also faces a matchup against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs in 2021.

Sit ‘Em

Zack Moss at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Moss has seen his usage and totals sink in recent weeks, as the Bills have gone from a two-headed backfield monster to one that now includes Moss, Devin Singletary and Matt Breida. Furthermore, Moss is third in terms of touch share over the last two games, while Breida has emerged into a bigger part of the offense. The Saints can be tough on backs too, so I'd bench Moss.

Alex Collins at Football Team (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Collins has seen a bigger role in the Seahawks offense this season, as the team has been (and will continue to be) without Chris Carson. Unfortunately, Collins hasn’t been able to do much with his chances. Over the last four games, he’s failed to score even six fantasy points. The matchup against Washington isn’t a bad one, but Collins hasn’t been able to produce.

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson was a hot name in the fantasy world heading into Week 11, but the return of Damien Harris threw cold water on his value. He split snaps and touches with his veteran teammate against the Falcons, which led to a modest 8.5-point stat line. He’ll continue to share the workload, and the Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to runners.

Mike Davis at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Davis’ stock has taken a massive nosedive, as he couldn’t even out-touch Qadree Ollison last week in a game where the Falcons were without Cordarelle Patterson. Regardless of Patterson’s status this week, Davis should be on the fantasy sidelines (or even the waiver wire) against a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy running backs since Week 8.

More Sits

Josh Jacobs at Cowboys (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Devonta Freeman vs. Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Adrian Peterson at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Damien Harris vs. Titans ($6,100)

Myles Gaskin vs. Panthers ($5,600)

Mike Davis at Jaguars ($4,900)

