Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Cam Newton at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Newton has been hot since his return to the Panthers, scoring five total touchdowns in his first two games (one of which he was not the starter). This week, I'd start him against the Dolphins, who have allowed opposing quarterbacks to score the fifth-most fantasy points per game. Surprisingly, Newton is a free agent in more than 40 percent of Yahoo! fantasy leagues, so check your waiver wire.

Start ‘Em

Kirk Cousins at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I was dead wrong about Cousins a week ago, as he made turkeys of what had been a stout Packers defense. I'd start him this week as the Vikings travel west to face the 49ers. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, including six who have scored 19-plus. In what could be a high-scoring game, Cousins should find statistical success.

Russell Wilson at Football Team (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Listed as a sit ‘em a week ago, Wilson posted a weak 8.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Cardinals. He has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in three straight games, which is a real issue. I’d keep the faith if you’re in need or in a multi-quarterback league, though, as Wilson will face a Football Team defense that’s allowed the most points to quarterbacks.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott vs. Raiders (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Maybe my Cowboys fandom is coming out here, but I think Prescott can post top-12 numbers without CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. This season, the Raiders defense has not been a pushover, but it has allowed five quarterbacks to score 18-plus fantasy points, including four with more than 20 points. So despite his lack of star receivers, Prescott will remain a start ‘em.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Over the last four weeks, just one quarterback has scored more fantasy points than Garoppolo. Kinda crazy, huh? I’m not sure I trust him in traditional one-quarterback leagues, but he’s certainly a solid superflex or DFS option against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, including the second-most since Week 8.

More Starts

Taylor Heinicke vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mac Jones vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tyrod Taylor vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Cam Newton at Dolphins ($5,600)

Mac Jones vs. Titans ($5,400)

Tyrod Taylor vs. Jets ($5,300)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill has been one of the season’s biggest fantasy disappointments, averaging just 16.2 points per game. He’ll struggle to be much better this week, as he’ll face a Patriots defense that’s playing extremely well. Over their last four games, the P-Men have allowed the fewest fantasy points a game to quarterbacks at a clip of 5.5 points (not a misprint). Keep Tannehill on the sidelines.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Ryan at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryan has been dreadful for fantasy fans over the last few weeks, scoring fewer than 6.2 points in three of his last four games. (Yes, that is correct!) I’d fade him against the Jaguars, who have been very tough against quarterbacks lately. In fact, they’ve held starters at the position under 16 points in each of their last four games. That includes limiting Josh Allen to just 9.6 points in Week 9.

Carson Wentz vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wentz is coming off his second stinker in a row, scoring just 10 fantasy points in a win over the Bills. He’s now scored 17.14 points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a fade for me. Since Week 7, Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed an average of just 11.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Keep Wentz on the fantasy bench.

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr at Cowboys (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr’s totals have been far less than stellar in recent weeks, as he’s averaged a mere 12.4 fantasy points in his last three games. He’s no more than a multi-quarterback league option this week, as he’ll face a Cowboys defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks since Week 5. That includes Patrick Mahomes (7.5 points) last weekend.

Ben Roethlisberger at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Roethlisberger is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 22.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. I wouldn't chase the points in traditional leagues, though, as a matchup in the Queen City looms. In 16 career starts in Cincinnati, Big Ben has averaged a mere 14.5 points. What’s more, he’s scored fewer than 17 fantasy points in all but four of those games.

More Sits

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baker Mayfield at Ravens (Mon. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Daniel Jones vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Matthew Stafford at Packers ($7,100)

Aaron Rodgers vs. Rams ($6,900)

Ryan Tannehill at Patriots ($6,100)

