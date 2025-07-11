Carolina Panthers should keep an eye on Texans edge rusher, insider says
Here are some very disturbing numbers when it comes to the pass rush of the Carolina Panthers.The team has totaled just 59 sacks in their last 34 games dating back to the start of the 2023 season.
In 2024, only the New England Patriots (28) and Atlanta Falcons (31) totaled fewer sacks than coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense. The Panthers finished with just 32 quarterback traps. That’s five fewer than Carolina managed in ’23, when they finished dead last in the NFL with 27 sacks. To put all of that in perspective, the Panthers have four fewer sacks since 2023 than the Denver Broncos totaled this past season when they led the league in this category (63).
Earlier this week, Jovan Alford of House of Houston spoke about veteran pass-rusher Denico Autry, who he wrote was on “thin ice” with the reigning AFC South champion Texans. “The 34-year-old defensive lineman had a rather disappointing first season in Houston,” explained Alford, “which was marred by a six-game suspension due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
“Autry signed a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason with the Texans after coming off an 11.5-sack performance with the Tennessee Titans. The veteran defensive lineman didn’t live up to his contract after making his 2025 debut in Week 7. Autry had 13 combined tackles, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and three sacks in 10 games…Now, to his credit, the 34-year-old Autry showed up in the postseason, recording five quarterback hits and a sack across two games. However, it doesn’t diminish what he saw from him during the regular season in 2024.”
In 11 seasons with four different teams, Autry has totaled a combined 62.0 sacks, knocked down 34 passes, and forced seven fumbles. Could he be of interest to Carolina general manager Dan Morgan? The Panthers were one of four teams listed by David Latham of Last Word on Sports as a destination for Autry.
“The Carolina Panthers had the league’s worst front seven last year,” explained Latham, “and while they fortified the defensive tackle position with free agent Tershawn Wharton and a healthy Derrick Brown, they could use more help on the edge. Rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have potential, but this team could use a veteran to guide these young players. Even if Denico Autry can’t recapture his old form, the Texans pass rusher could be an invaluable resource as a mentor to these young players.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss