Season return proves Carolina Panthers absolutely nailed 2025 NFL draft

It was a season of progress in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers finished 2025 with an 8-9 mark, which was three wins better than a year Ago (5-12). The club reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and last Saturday lost a heartbreaker at home to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, in the wild card round.

This week, Aaron Schatz of ESPN put out his rankings for the most production by the rookie classes in 2025. Only the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New England Patriots placed higher than Dave Canales’s NFC South champions.

"The Panthers were the only team other than the Saints to have five rookies with 10 or more total points,” said Schatz. “But there was one real star: wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He finished the season with 70 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.”

McMillan’s yardage mark set a new franchise record for a rookie, and far eclipsed Adam Thielen’s team-high 615 receiving yards in 2024.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The Panthers used their second- and third-round picks on edge rushers,” explained Schatz, “Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Scourton finished the season with 5.0 sacks, and Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks. Fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom was also an important part of the Carolina defense, starting six games with 51 combined tackles, plus an interception, a sack and a forced fumble.” Scourton’s quarterback trap total was tied with Derrick Brown for the team lead this season.

“Other top rookies on offense,” added Schatz, “included fifth-round tight end Mitchell Evans, fourth-round running back Trevor Etienne and sixth-round wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Undrafted kicker Ryan Fitzgerald finished 24-of-29 on field goals and ranked third in my gross kickoff values.”

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan did a solid job this offseason in free agency, and may have topped himself with his haul in April.

