Carolina Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open - and that’s not a good thing

Despite investing a lot in the tight end position, the Carolina Panthers don't have a clear answer.

Randy Gurzi

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have several talented options at tight end, but they don't seem to have a perfect plan. They hoped they would be set when they re-signed Tommy Tremble this offseason. Following a decent 2024 campaign, the Notre Dame product signed a two-year contract worth $16 million, with $8 million guaranteed.

Tremble, who was a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft, has yet to assert himself as a true TE1. He's shown progress throughout his career and has improved as a run blocker. That said, his best receiving campaign was in 2024 when he had 234 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions. He's also returning from back surgery, which could have him looking over his shoulder.

Behind him is Ja'Tavion Sanders, a fourth-round pick last season out of Texas. Sanders was an excellent pass-catcher for the Longhorns and flashed plenty of potential as a rookie. He ended his first season with 342 yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders reacts after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ideally, those two would be battling it out for snaps, but neither has done enough to keep fifth-round rookie Mitchell Evans at bay. Another Notre Dame product, Evans has already turned heads during the team's offseason workouts. A former quarterback, he's proven to be a versatile player who can block in-line and still had 72 receptions for 843 yards and four touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Irish.

Carolina hopes someone emerges as the leader of the unit, but for now, it remains a wide open battle — which isn't a good thing considering the investments they've already made.

Tight end Mitchell Evans during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at the Irish Athletic Center.
Tight end Mitchell Evans during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at the Irish Athletic Center. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

