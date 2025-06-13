All Panthers

Panthers' rookie aims to put 'sexy' back in Carolina pass rush

The Carolina Panthers have had issues recently getting after opposing quarterbacks. The team’s third-round pick looks to put some swagger in the pass rush

Russell Baxter

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressed the team’s pass rush woes over the past two seasons with a free-agent pickup, and a pair of selections via the second and third round of the NFL draft. Carolina added four-year pro Patrick Jones II from the Vikings. They drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton with the 51st overall pick, they added University of Mississippi standout Princely Umanmielen with the 77th overall choice.

The latter amassed 25.5 sacks in a combined five seasons with the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, including a career-best 10.5 QB traps in his only season with the latter in 2024. Now he hopes to help the Panthers improve in an area where they have managed only 59 QB traps in their last 34 games dating back to 2023.

Princely Umanmielen
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen (1) lines up before the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I would describe my game as—it’s a crazy word, (but) sexy, you know what I’m saying,” explained Umanmielen (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “Like when you watch me on film, you’re not going to see me mauling guys; I can do that, but it’s usually more finesse, like footwork, getting guys’ hands off of me, things like that.”

The Panthers’ third-round pick in April was with his team on Wednesday as Dave Canales’s club wrapped up its final day of mandatory minicamp. One thing he talked about was the speed of the game in the league, and how he is seeking way to adjust to that aspect.

“Like as soon as the ball snaps, everything is developing, now. In college, I was able to play a little slower and read a little slower, but, like in these practices thus far; I feel like you have to just, you have to kind of go without—you have to know the defense enough to go without thinking because of how fast the game’s going.”

No doubt head coach Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hope Umanmielen has a fast track to the other team’s quarterback this upcoming season.

