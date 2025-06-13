Panthers' rookie aims to put 'sexy' back in Carolina pass rush
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressed the team’s pass rush woes over the past two seasons with a free-agent pickup, and a pair of selections via the second and third round of the NFL draft. Carolina added four-year pro Patrick Jones II from the Vikings. They drafted Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton with the 51st overall pick, they added University of Mississippi standout Princely Umanmielen with the 77th overall choice.
The latter amassed 25.5 sacks in a combined five seasons with the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, including a career-best 10.5 QB traps in his only season with the latter in 2024. Now he hopes to help the Panthers improve in an area where they have managed only 59 QB traps in their last 34 games dating back to 2023.
“I would describe my game as—it’s a crazy word, (but) sexy, you know what I’m saying,” explained Umanmielen (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “Like when you watch me on film, you’re not going to see me mauling guys; I can do that, but it’s usually more finesse, like footwork, getting guys’ hands off of me, things like that.”
The Panthers’ third-round pick in April was with his team on Wednesday as Dave Canales’s club wrapped up its final day of mandatory minicamp. One thing he talked about was the speed of the game in the league, and how he is seeking way to adjust to that aspect.
“Like as soon as the ball snaps, everything is developing, now. In college, I was able to play a little slower and read a little slower, but, like in these practices thus far; I feel like you have to just, you have to kind of go without—you have to know the defense enough to go without thinking because of how fast the game’s going.”
No doubt head coach Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hope Umanmielen has a fast track to the other team’s quarterback this upcoming season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers coach Dave Canales on what stands out from Tet McMillan
Carolina linked to blockbuster CB addition, but not Jaire Alexander
Adam Thielen would not have returned if not for Bryce Young surge
Analyst lays out how Carolina Panthers can return to NFL Playoffs