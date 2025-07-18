Top pick by Carolina Panthers among best values for fantasy football
The Carolina Panthers got better over the last 10 games last season. They went 4-6 and their offense finally started to show signs of life.
Heading into the upcoming fantasy football drafts, FantasyPros is banking on Carolina's first-round selection Tetairoa McMillan having a breakout rookie year and making the offense even better.
They have him listed as a value pick, selected at the 39th spot in redraft leagues.
The website is counting on players winning their redraft leagues by drafting the right players at the correct stage of the draft. Value is as important as who is drafted, to make sure the players are drafted in the appropriate position.
FantasyPros said the following on their website:
"While the Panthers won’t have one of the top offenses in the NFL this season, fantasy players should expect their passing attack to improve withBryce Young heading into his third year in the league," FantasyPros said. "Furthermore, Carolina finally has a No. 1-caliber wide receiver. McMillan had back-to-back seasons with at least 84 receptions for 1,300 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to end his college career."
The Fantasy Pros also believe McMillan will take over the wide receiver room and see the football plenty in his rookie campaign.
"More importantly, no one on the team will keep the former Arizona star from seeing at least 125 targets as a rookie."
McMillian is a tall, rangy receiver. He stands 6-foot-4 and should be real strong in the red zone and in contested, jump ball situation
