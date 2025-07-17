Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was Carolina Panthers' best move this offseason
Earlier this week, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus gave his thoughts on each NFC team’s best offseason decision. In regards to Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers, it came down to general manager Dan Morgan and the club’s choice to select a wide receiver in the first round for the second consecutive year.
“The Panthers already possessed a handful of viable options at wide receiver heading into the offseason,” explained Wasserman, “but first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan could provide them with the top-flight pass catcher they’ve been missing.
“McMillan earned an elite 90.9 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons. He should be the perfect vertical threat for Bryce Young to continue his excellent play from last season. Selecting McMillan in the first round also allowed Carolina to dig into the defensive depth of the draft class later on. The Panthers had an excellent offseason, built on their selection of McMillan with the eighth-overall pick.”
During his three-year stay at the University of Arizona, McMillan totaled an impressive 213 catches for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. He put up big-time numbers during his final two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2023, he amassed 90 perceptions for 1,402 yards and 10 TDs. This past season, McMillan had another huge year, totaling 84 grabs for 1,319 yards and eight scores. The 6’4”, 219-pound target McMillan reached the end zone at least eight times in each of his three seasons at Arizona.
Now he joins a franchise that was the lone club in the league this past season that did not have at least one player catch at least 50 passes. It was actually 2024 first-round draft choice Xavier Legette that led the club in catches this past season, albeit with only 49 receptions.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Matt Rhule snubbed from list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Ohio State heavy hitter named rookie to watch for Panthers in 2025
Analyst misses mark identifying Panthers’ biggest remaining roster need
NFL exec tells ESPN Panthers vet Robert Hunt is ‘better than you think’