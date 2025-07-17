Panthers’ new nose tackle named among NFL players who will shape 2025 season
On Wednesday, Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports came up with 50 players to keep an eye on in 2025. He referred to these performers as “under-the-radar players.” Part of his criteria (see here) for his choices included a player not being named All-Pro or invited to a Pro Bowler in 2024 or 2023 (the exception is Packers’ edge rusher Rashan Gary in 2024). Also, no player was drafted in the first round in 2025. By the way, all 32 NFL teams have at least one player on Pereles’s list.
Let’s cut to the chase when it comes to the mention of a member of the Carolina Panthers, who placed one player among the 50 mentioned. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan used a fifth-round pick on massive University of Florida interior presence Cam Jackson, who checks in at 6'6" and 328 pounds.
In free agency, he added a pair of experienced performers who each have at least one Super Bowl ring. While Tershawn Wharton spent the past five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of Pereles’s six under-the-radar choices at defensive line/edge is former Rams’ interior defender Bobby Brown III.
“Last season, the Panthers allowed the most rushing yards by any team since the 1980 Saints,” explained Pereles, “so they brought in Brown, a hulking defensive tackle (6’4”, 332 pounds), to plug the gaps alongside star Derrick Brown. The interior of the Carolina defensive line can’t get much worse, but the Brown duo can be a big part of it getting a lot better.”
How bad was the Panthers’ defense vs. the run this past season? Canales’s club allowed 179.8 yards per game on the ground, and held only one team in 17 games to under 100 yards on the ground. That happened to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished dead last in the NFL in rushing in 2024. Carolina closed out the season giving up at least 200 yards rushing in each of their final six games. Ouch!
