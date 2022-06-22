3 Reasons to be Optimistic About Panthers' Offense

Are the Panthers really going to be as bad offensively as many around the league think?

One of the biggest reasons folks around the league are skeptical about the Panthers taking a step forward in 2022 is the uncertainty surrounding the offense. With a new offensive coordinator and rumors of another quarterback being added to the mix, no one knows what to expect from Carolina this season.

Getting running back Christian McCaffrey back to 100% health is going to be a huge boost for the offense. That said, with the number of injuries he has sustained over the past two seasons, you can't rely on him to be on the field for a full season.

Aside from a healthy Christian McCaffrey, what is there to be excited about with the Panthers' offense?

No. 1 - Ben McAdoo

For the first time since Matt Rhule has been the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he will have an experienced offensive play-caller. McAdoo has not only been an offensive coordinator in this league, but also a head coach.

Experience goes a long way in this league and the lack of experience that Joe Brady had shown in each of his two seasons on the job. The offense couldn't move the ball and score to save its life in the second half of games, particularly in the third quarter. Brady will be a fine coordinator down the road, but he jumped a few too many steps on the coaching ladder. You're not going to be able to spread the field out as you can in college and just sling it around 40 times with no running game.

Although his time as the head coach of the New York Giants was certainly forgettable, he did have some rock-solid years as the offensive coordinator with the Giants and Packers. He'll be able to make adjustments throughout the course of a game to keep the offense's head above water when things are tough.

No. 2 - Fringe top-10 offensive line

Yes, you read that correctly. I know, I'm crazy. There were a bunch of people that thought I was crazy for calling the Panthers defense a fringe top 10 unit before the season started last year, and look what happened?

I get that same feeling with this revamped offensive line. Will they take as big of a jump as the defense did in 2021? Probably not, but the improvement will be more than noticeable. By drafting Ikem Ekwonu sixth overall, signing Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett in free agency, and Brady Christensen becoming one of the better players on the team, this group has something to it.

More importantly, there's depth to this unit now. When you have guys like Cameron Erving, John Miller, and Dennis Daley in the starting lineup, that's a pretty good indicator of how bad your depth is/was.

No. 3 - A new quarterback emerges

Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback right now, but that doesn't mean he will be by the time training camp rolls around. There's still a good chance another player is added to the quarterback room and one that will push Darnold for the starting job. The Panthers have been in trade talks with Cleveland about Baker Mayfield for quite some time and there's also the possibility of making a move for Jimmy Garoppolo as well.

If GM Scott Fitterer decides to keep the room as is, maybe Matt Corral can take over as the starter in the back half of the season and show that he could be the answer moving forward.

If none of that comes to fruition, there is also hope that McAdoo will be able to get the best out of Sam Darnold in 2022 to at least give the Panthers respectable play at the position.

