Panthers' Odds to Land Jimmy Garoppolo

With all attention on the draft this weekend, the Panthers are still considered a possible destination for the 49ers quarterback.

If the Panthers elect to pass on a quarterback in this weekend's NFL Draft, veteran options such as Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers could come into play. As I stated last week, the Panthers are not expected to make a trade for a quarterback ahead of the draft and will instead wait to see how the weekend plays out.

So, what are the odds that the Panthers end up with Jimmy G at quarterback?

Well, according to the folks over at BetOnline.AG, they have the third-best odds at +275.

Texans +200

Lions +250

Panthers +275

Eagles +500

Steelers +700

Seahawks +750

Bears +1200

Saints +1400

Falcons +1600

Jets +2000

Garoppolo may not be the best long-term option for the Panthers given his inability to stay healthy, but he's likely the best option that is still available. He holds a career 33-14 record as a starter, yet has only played a full season once in his five years in the Bay.

In one way or another, the Panthers will make a move to add some competition to the quarterback room. There's no way they will enter training camp with Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as its top two at the position. General Manager Scott Fitterer spoke on bringing in a third quarterback in a press conference last month following the first wave of free agency.

"I think we're going through the whole process right now. It's a really important decision for us. Do we go the free agent route? Do we go through the draft? We're fairly far along in the quarterback evaluations on the college class. We've gone through it from a free agent standpoint. We'll look at all other options out there, but that's definitely a priority for us as well as the offensive line."

