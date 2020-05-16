A Sneak Peek Into the Panthers Young Secondary

One area of concern for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2020 season is undoubtedly the secondary. The team will be looking to replace James Bradberry, Eric Reid, and a few other key backups.

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Panthers knew they had to focus on rebuilding a depleted secondary and did a great job of restocking it with some promising young talent.

S Jeremy Chinn



Hailing from the FCS ranks, Chinn was an unknown commodity to many fans across the NFL and anytime a player is selected high in the draft from the Division 1-AA level, there is always a small amount of concern if said player is worthy of a high draft grade. For Chinn, there's no questioning his talent and his ability.

As a senior, Chinn was named a consensus All-American and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. What's even more impressive is how he grew throughout the 2019 season. The last two games of the year, he flew all over the field, accounting for a total 27 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

S Kenny Robinson

Robinson may have made an off the field mistake (academic fraud) in the past, but he’s no mistake on the field. He is worth every bit of a fifth round selection. Had he played another year at West Virginia, you’re looking at him potentially going on day two of the draft. He has a great work ethic, vocal leader, plays with a little bit of swagger and most importantly - can cover from sideline to sideline.

What makes Robinson really impressive is his ability to play anywhere in the secondary and still compete at a high level. West Virginia needed him to play corner his freshman year early on and towards the end of the season, settled into his role at safety. Great hands, great ball skills, and makes terrific jumps on throws over the middle. Don’t be mistaken, Robinson has some ball-hawking qualities in him, but he is a hard hitter and can even come down and be a force in stopping the run game.

CB Troy Pride Jr.

With the lack of depth at the position, Pride Jr. is in a position to see the field right away and potentially lock up a starting spot by the end of the preseason. His athleticism alone will help him get on the field, but he does have some areas of his game to work on - especially tackling.

In an ideal world, Pride Jr. would have a veteran or two in front of him to develop and learn behind, but that doesn't appear to be the case. It's very likely that he will be thrown right into the mix from day one.

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

He's a developmental type of player that could be considered a bit of a project. He switched from receiver to corner in 2018 and is still learning the position. Fortunately, he has caught on pretty quick and the transition has been seamless. This past season, he finished with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass deflections, and one interception.

Thomas-Oliver has great speed and can shut down the perimeter run game. He has decent hands, but could be a little more aggressive in going after the ball.

I wouldn't expect Thomas-Oliver to see the field much in 2020, at least on the defense. Look for him to make his mark on special teams and play his way into defensive snaps. He could see more playing time by year two, but it will be and wait and see type of deal.

Which of these draftees do you see playing the most in 2020? The least? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!



