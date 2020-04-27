Panthers Weren't Willing to Risk Losing Out on Jeremy Chinn

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers only had one 2nd round pick. After watching the picks fly off the board in the 2nd round, GM Marty Hurney and head coach Matt Rhule got aggressive and flipped a third round pick and a fifth rounder to the Seattle Seahawks to trade back into the latter half of the 2nd round to select Southern Illinois safety, Jeremy Chinn.

Hailing from the FCS ranks, Chinn was an unknown commodity to many fans across the NFL and anytime a player is selected high in the draft from the Division 1-AA level, there is always a small amount of concern if said player is worthy of a high draft grade. For Chinn, there's no questioning his talent and his ability.

As a senior, Chinn was named a consensus All-American and accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. What's even more impressive is how he grew throughout the 2019 season. The last two games of the year, he flew all over the field, accounting for a total 27 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

After the Panthers passed on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round, many Panther fans were upset and confused as to why they chose Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown instead. Turns out, they were able to stabilize thier defensive line AND still get their versatile "positionless" player in the bottom of the 2nd round.

"Chinn gives us an opportunity to have somebody that can be versatile, that can play the nickel, that can play the tight ends that we're going to face man to man, could be an excellent run defender as well, so he brings versatility," head coach Matt Rhule said in a media Zoom call. "Rare height-weight speed. He's also somebody who's been a multi-year captain on the leadership council, so he's someone that is an elite person. You don't find guys that are that big that run that fast and for me, at least, going to the Senior Bowl and seeing him play safety, seeing him play press man against some of the best wideouts in the country, he's kind of a positionless player right now for us."

As for general manager Marty Hurney, there was no ifs, ands, or buts about it. He wanted Chinn and to do so, they had to make a move to go up and get him. Had they waited, he would've likely been off of the board by the time the Panthers were on the clock in the third round.

"He was a guy that we liked since the first time that we put eyes on him and he just impressed us more and more as the process went through," Hurney said. "We had him drafted fairly highly and we just thought that he was too good to take the chance of seeing if he could get through six more picks to get to us. We thought that we had a fair deal for both sides to go up and get him and thought that he was a player that could really help our defense grow. I think when you feel that strongly about a guy, sometimes you just don't want to take the chance to see him get there. I don't think he would've gotten to us in the third round and we started making calls and we got Seattle to make the deal."

Chinn, himself, was a little stunned by the team's decision to come up and get him, but told Panthers team reporter Kristen Balboni how excited he was for the next chapter of his football career.

"It's crazy. I can't even put it into words. Southern [Illinois] being one of the only schools to give me a chance and I gave them everything I could the past four years and now Carolina to give me the same opportunity - these next how many ever years are going to be special and I can't wait to start this journey."

So, although Chinn doesn't have a specified position, look for him to make an impact early on the Carolina Panther defense. Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow will get creative and find ways to put him on the field. Whether it's in the backend of the secondary or in the box, Chinn will make plays and will be a pivotal piece of the team's future.

