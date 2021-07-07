Biggest Question Marks for the Panthers Heading Into Training Camp

Glancing at some of the biggest concerns for the Panthers prior to the start of training camp.

The Carolina Panthers will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina for the commence of training camp on July 27th. This year, the media and fans will get a better idea of what to expect from the Panthers with training camp being open and there actually being preseason games after COVID-19 wiped out last year's preseason.

With just a little under three weeks to the start of training camp, we take a look at some of the biggest question marks the Panthers have.

How do the Panthers solve the left tackle spot?

Regardless of who wins the starting left tackle job, the Panthers will have their eighth different starting left tackle in as many years. This is one position that Carolina needs to figure out badly. Protecting the quarterback's blindside is super important and for it to constantly be a rotating door doesn't bode well for the future of the Panthers or Sam Darnold. Carolina signed Cameron Erving earlier this offseason in hopes that he can resurrect his career and finally live up to the expectations that were set upon him after being drafted by the Browns in the 1st round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Carolina toyed with the idea of moving starting right tackle Taylor Moton over to the left side but it doesn't seem like it's something they necessarily want to do unless they have no other choice. It's hard to re-train your feet and brain to operate on the other side of the line when you've been doing it for so long on the right side. Swingman Trent Scott and 2019 2nd round pick Greg Little will also be in the mix for the left tackle job but if Erving is healthy, he appears to be the No. 1 guy.

Is Darnold at least looking like he could be the answer at QB?

It's not hard to see that Darnold was dealt a bad hand in New York and now he gets a chance to start over which is exactly what the 23-year-old quarterback needed. Some believe the Jets broke him to the point where he can't be fixed but I'm not sold on that ideology. Joe Brady did wonders with Joe Burrow at LSU in one offseason and Matt Rhule has a great track record of getting the most out of players and taking their game to the next level.

All that said, there is still a chance that Darnold is still the same quarterback we saw struggle in New York, and all of a sudden the Panthers have a big problem on their hands. I'm not expecting Darnold to look particularly sharp early on in the season or in training camp but if he shows that he takes pride in ball security and makes good decisions, that'll be all we need to see until he starts clicking on all cylinders. The arm talent is there, the athleticism is there, he just has to do a better job of scanning the field.

Is the defense as good as advertised?

Carolina was really low on numbers at several spots on the defense a year ago and it showed. The secondary had a hard time getting off the field in 3rd down situations and limiting teams to field goals on a regular basis. This offseason, GM Scott Fitterer made it a point to get as much help as possible and did so by signing veterans A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin and selecting Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor Jr. in the draft.

Free agent signings Denzel Perryman, Frankie Luvu, and Haason Reddick will help stabilize the Panthers' linebacking unit after the Tahir Whitehead experiment proved to be a failure. Adding Reddick to the defense will now give Panthers two premier pass rushers that opposing offenses will have to account for. A year ago, Brian Burns was the only defender consistently putting pressure on the quarterback.

Even though this defense looks vastly improved on paper, it may not be a top 10 unit just yet. This is still a very young defense that is building around guys like Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, and Jaycee Horn - all of which have played two or fewer seasons in the NFL. At some point, Phil Snow will have this defense playing at a very high level but can it be as soon as this season?

