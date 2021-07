Carolina Panthers Roster

Full list of the Panthers' roster and coaching staff for the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks

#6 P.J. Walker (5'11", 210) - Temple

#7 Will Grier (6'1", 220) - West Virginia

#14 Sam Darnold (6'3", 225) - USC

Running backs

#20 Rodney Smith (5'11", 210 lbs) - Minnesota

#22 Christian McCaffrey (5'11", 205 lbs) - Stanford

#30 Chuba Hubbard (6'1", 210 lbs) - Oklahoma State

#32 Mikey Daniel (6'0", 235 lbs) - South Dakota State

#33 Spencer Brown (6'0", 220 lbs) - Northern Iowa

#36 Trenton Cannon (5'11", 185 lbs) - Virginia State

#39 Reggie Bonnafon (6'0", 215 lbs) - Louisville

#41 Darius Clark (6'2", 210 lbs) - Newberry

Wide Receivers

#2 DJ Moore (6'0", 210) - Maryland

#10 Ventell Bryant (6'3", 205 lbs) - Temple

#11 Robby Anderson (6'3", 190 lbs) - Temple

#12 Shi Smith (5'10", 190 lbs) - South Carolina

#13 Ishmael Hyman (6'0", 195 lbs) - James Madison

#15 C.J. Saunders (5'10", 190 lbs) - Ohio State

#16 Brandon Zylstra (6'2", 215 lbs) - Concordia

#17 Omar Bayless (6'1", 210 lbs) - Arkansas State

#18 Keith Kirkwood (6'3", 210 lbs) - Temple

#19 Marken Michel (5'11", 190 lbs) - Massachusetts

#81 Micah Simon (6'1", 195 lbs) - BYU

#83 David Moore (6'0", 220) - East Central

#88 Terrace Marshall Jr. (6'2", 200 lbs) - LSU

Tight Ends

#80 Ian Thomas (6'4", 260 lbs) - Indiana

#82 Tommy Tremble (6'4", 250 lbs) - Notre Dame

#84 Stephen Sullivan (6'5", 245 lbs) - LSU

#85 Dan Arnold (6'6", 240 lbs) - Wisconsin-Platteville

#86 Colin Thompson (6'4", 255 lbs) - Temple

#87 Giovanni Ricci (6'3", 240 lbs) - Western Michigan

Fullbacks

#40 Mason Stokke (6'2", 240 lbs) - Wisconsin

Offensive Tackles

#62 Aaron Monteiro (6'6", 315 lbs) - Boston College

#63 Matt Kaskey (6'7", 325 lbs) - Dartmouth

#70 Brady Christensen (6'6", 300 lbs) - BYU

#72 Taylor Moton (6'5", 325 lbs) - Western Michigan

#73 Martez Ivey (6'5", 315 lbs) - Florida

#74 Greg Little (6'5", 310 lbs) - Ole Miss

#75 Cameron Erving (6'5", 315 lbs) - Florida State

#78 Trent Scott (6'5", 320 lbs) - Grambling State

Offensive Guards

#60 Pat Elflein (6'3", 305 lbs) - Ohio State

#65 Dennis Daley (6'6", 325 lbs) - South Carolina

#66 Mike Horton (6'4", 325 lbs) - Auburn

#67 John Miller (6'3", 315 lbs) - Louisville

#68 David Moore (6'3", 320 lbs) - Grambling State

#77 Deonte Brown (6'4", 350 lbs) - Alabama

Centers

#61 Matt Paradis (6'3", 300 lbs) - Boise State

#71 Sam Tecklenburg (6'4", 310 lbs) - Baylor

Defensive Ends

#53 Brian Burns (6'5", 250 lbs) - Florida State

#69 Frank Herron (6'5", 275 lbs) - LSU

#91 Morgan Fox (6'3", 260 lbs) - Colorado State-Pueblo

#96 Austin Larkin (6'3", 265 lbs) - Purdue

#97 Yetur Gross-Matos (6'5", 265 lbs) - Penn State

#98 Marquis Haynes (6'2", 235 lbs) - Ole Miss

Defensive Tackles

#71 Phil Hoskins (6'5", 280 lbs) - Kentucky

#79 Mike Panasiuk (6'3", 295 lbs) - Michigan State

#90 DaQuan Jones (6'4", 320 lbs) - Penn State

#92 Caraun Reid (6'2", 305 lbs) - Princeton

#93 Bravvion Roy (6'1", 330 lbs) - Baylor

#94 Daviyon Nixon (6'3", 305 lbs) - Iowa

#95 Derrick Brown (6'5", 320 lbs) - Auburn

Linebackers

#43 Haason Reddick (6'1", 235 lbs) - Temple

#47 Paddy Fisher (6'4", 240 lbs) - Northwestern

#49 Frankie Luvu (6'3", 235 lbs) - Washington State

#50 Julian Stanford (6'1", 230 lbs) - Wagner

#52 Denzel Perryman (5'11", 240 lbs) - Miami

#54 Shaq Thompson (6'0", 230 lbs) - Washington

#55 Christian Miller (6'3", 245 lbs) - Alabama

#56 Jermaine Carter (6'1", 225 lbs) - Maryland

#57 Clay Johnston (6'1", 225 lbs) - Baylor

Cornerbacks

#8 Jaycee Horn (6'1", 200 lbs) - South Carolina

#23 Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (6'0", 190 lbs) - Florida International

#24 A.J. Bouye (6'0", 190 lbs) - Central Florida

#25 Troy Pride Jr. (5'11", 195 lbs) - Notre Dame

#26 Donte Jackson (5'10", 180 lbs) - LSU

#28 Keith Taylor Jr. (6'3", 195 lbs) - Washington

#29 Rashaan Melvin (6'2", 195 lbs) - Northern Illinois

#35 Jalen Julius (5'10", 190 lbs) - Ole Miss

Safeties

#21 Jeremy Chinn (6'3" 220 lbs) - Southern Illinois

#27 Kenny Robinson (6'2", 200 lbs) - West Virginia

#31 Juston Burris (6'0", 210 lbs) - North Carolina State

#34 Sean Chandler (5'10", 200 lbs) - Temple

#37 J.T. Ibe (5'10", 195 lbs) - South Carolina

#38 Myles Hartsfield (5'11", 210 lbs) - Ole Miss

#40 Lano Hill (6'1", 215 lbs) - Michigan

#42 Sam Franklin (6'3", 210 lbs) - Temple

Long Snappers

#44 J.J. Jansen (6'2", 235 lbs) - Notre Dame

#46 Thomas Fletcher (6'1", 235 lbs) - Alabama

Kickers

#4 Joey Slye (5'11", 213 lbs) - Virginia Tech

Punters

#3 Joseph Charlton (6'5", 190 lbs) - South Carolina

#15 Oscar Draguicevich III (6'0", 185 lbs) - Washington State

Coaching Staff

Matt Rhule - Head Coach

Joe Brady - Offensive Coordinator

Brian Angelichio - Tight Ends

Frisman Jackson - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Matt Lombardi - Assitant Quarterbacks

Pat Meyer - Offensive Line

Jeff Nixon - Senior Offensive Assistant/Running Backs

Sean Ryan - Quarterbacks

Tony Sparano Jr. - Assistant Offensive Line

Phil Snow - Defensive Coordinator

Evan Cooper - Cornerback/Director of Player Evaluation

Kevin Gilbride - Defensive Analyst

Al Holcolmb - Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Don Johnson - Pass Rush Specialist

Frank Okam - Defensive Line

Jason Simmons - Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary

Mike Siravo - Senior Defensive Assistatn

