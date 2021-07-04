Roundtable: The Next Panther That Deserves a Statue

Which former Panther should be the next to receive a statue outside of Bank of America Stadium?

Currently, the only statue outside of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is of former Panthers LB Sam Mills. The team did have one of founder and former owner of the team Jerry Richardson but that was removed a year ago.

The Carolina Panthers have had some legendary players over the years and although the organization is one of the youngest in the NFL, there are still a few former players that should be recognized by having their statue outside of the stadium.

For this week's roundtable, we discuss which former Panther should be next to be honored with a statue.

Schuyler Callihan: WR Steve Smith

As much as Luke Kuechly deserves one, Steve Smith needs to be honored first. Kuechly is newly retired while Smith has been out of the game a little longer (2016). That said, I don't believe we will see a statue of "Agent 89" for quite a while. This is the type of thing that organizations wait a while before doing. Smith was one of the most electric receivers in the game during his NFL career and had a level of confidence that was unmatched. It didn't matter who lined up across from Smitty, he was going to talk trash and then back up his trash talk once the ball was snapped by beating his man. Smith hauled in 836 receptions for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns during his 13 years with the Panthers and still holds the franchise record for all three of those categories. When you think of the Carolina Panthers, Steve Smith is one of the first that comes to mind. And oh yeah, if I may add, Julius Peppers deserves some love too.

Josh Altorfer: LB Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly comes to mind as a player that went above and beyond in leading the way as a role model on and off the field. Nobody played the game with more effort than the former Panthers’ linebacker. He was the face of the defense for eight consecutive years. He started and finished his career in Carolina which I think is important. Steve Smith and Cam Newton will always be held in high regard in Charlotte but Kuechly gets the nod because he finished his career in the Queen City. The “LUUKE” chants still echo Bank of America Stadium today.

Jeff Haseley: WR Steve Smith

I'm keeping it pretty short and simple this week because there is really only one true answer. Smitty would be next on my list. End of story.

