5 Panthers Who Need a Strong Training Camp

Training camp is just around the corner. These players must perform well in order to be ready for the season.

The Panthers will return to Spartanburg, SC to start training camp on July 27th. Carolina will be practicing at Wofford College until they travel to Indianapolis for the team's first preseason game. 2021 should be a much more exciting offseason program since teams will be able to hold joint practices and games due to a lift in COVID restrictions.

Carolina is currently scheduled to play three preseason games as long as everything goes to plan:

8/15: Panthers vs. Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

8/21: Panthers vs. Ravens (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

8/27: Panthers vs. Steelers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Although they don't count in the standings, these three games will be a great test for the Panthers to get ready for the regular season. The Colts, Ravens, and Steelers all made the postseason last year, something Carolina has aspirations of doing in 2021. The Panthers have a lot of work to do to make a run and it all starts on day one of camp.

Here are 5 players that need to have a strong camp:

1) QB Sam Darnold

There's no question that the Panthers needed to upgrade the quarterback position this offseason. GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule hope that they have done so by bringing in former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold in a trade with the Jets.

Darnold has not had a great start to his young career but he enters the best situation he has ever been in with Carolina. There is hope for a bounce-back season as reports from OTAs have been extremely positive. Former Jets teammate Robby Anderson stated that his QB has "a new energy and a glowing charisma that he didn't really see in New York". All-Pro Christian McCaffrey added that he is "Dialed In".

It is a tough responsibility for a new quarterback to come in and win over his teammates. He will have to play extremely well throughout camp and preseason to earn the trust of the team.

2) RB Chuba Hubbard

The Panthers let Mike Davis walk in free agency this offseason. This is a move that could come back to bite them since he decided to join forces with the division rival Atlanta Falcons. Carolina looked to the fourth round of the draft to replace him.

Chuba Hubbard enters camp with the backup running back role up for grabs. It is a spot that was extremely valuable last season since McCaffrey was only able to suit up for a total of three games. Hubbard is a talented back that has been on Rhule's radar since college and–oddly enough–Rhule's wife's radar.

McCaffrey is healthy entering camp and there is no real reason for concern of any setbacks. However, Hubbard has the opportunity to carve out a small role on the offense if he can show out in camp. The preseason will be a great audition for him to prove his worth.

3) OT Brady Christensen

All early reports indicate that third-rounder Brady Christensen will stay on the right side of the line to begin his NFL career. Matt Rhule explained his plans after an OTA practice last month.

"We think he's a right tackle. He certainly has the ability to be on the left but I think most of us would like to have more length over on the left side. So, he's playing right tackle but I think he can be a guy that can go inside and be an excellent guard."

If he stays on the right and Taylor Moton makes the switch to left tackle, then he is going to have some big shoes to fill. Moton was by far the most valuable offensive lineman that the team had last season. The right side is often the side that the Panthers like to run the ball to so Christensen will be expected to lead the way for CMC. He must be able to hold his own in camp in order for the Panthers to feel comfortable starting him in Week 1.

4) DL Derrick Brown

2020 first-round pick Derrick Brown got off to a slow start which is understandable given the less-than-ideal offseason circumstances. He was drafted to anchor the defensive line for years to come in Carolina and he has the opportunity to do just that.

A full offseason of practices and preseason games is just what the doctor ordered for the young big man. He should be able to refine his technique and mesh with his new teammates throughout the summer. Brown has to be able to clog up the middle of the field in order to unleash the full potential of edge rusher Brian Burns and company.

5) CB Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn steps into the league with one of the toughest jobs in the NFL. He'll be matching up with receivers like Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, and Calvin Ridley in the NFC South. The good news is that he will get plenty of practice by going up against the likes of DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall throughout training camp.

Matt Rhule and the coaching staff are obviously confident in Horn's abilities or they would not have taken him with the No. 8 overall pick. Still, a strong showing in camp could help ease the rookie's nerves, if he has any.

Horn displayed confidence in his game when asked about how he matches up with bigger receivers.

"I definitely feel like that’s one of my strengths, being able to match up against bigger receivers because of my size. I’ve also got the speed and feet to match routes well with those great receivers in the conference. I can definitely understand the thought process behind the pick, and I’m definitely ready to go prove them right."

