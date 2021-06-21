Christian McCaffrey on Sam Darnold: 'You Can Just Tell He's Dialed In'

OTAs and minicamp are officially in the books for the Carolina Panthers and now the focus turns to resting up before the start of training camp which begins on July 27th.

Since the day the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold via trade from the New York Jets, everyone has been excited to see how he would look in Carolina's offense with a full arsenal of weapons surrounding him. One of those weapons, running back Christian McCaffrey, was pleased with Darnold's work ethic during the two offseason workout periods and feels like he is picking up the offense pretty quick.

"I think I've seen him grow in a lot of ways," McCaffrey told reporters last week. "He's a guy that approaches each day the exact same and continues to strive to get better. When you make a statement on day one like Sam did, you just expect it from here on out. As a leader, he'll text guys late at night and asking about plays, and giving us what he sees on certain plays. You can just tell he's dialed in. Every day, every throw, he's developing in the offense and getting everything down. He's just been very consistent and when you stack a bunch of consistent days on top of each other, that will ultimately create a lot of growth and that's what he's done."

Darnold had very little success during his time with the Jets but to be fair, it's not like they surrounded him with a lot of help. Now that he has one of the best running backs in the league behind him alongside two stellar receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, Darnold has the opportunity to finally develop into the quarterback everyone thought he could be when he came out of USC in 2018.

Darnold will get a chance at revenge against the Jets in the 2021 season opener on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST.

