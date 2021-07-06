What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2021 Season Looks Like for the Panthers

The Panthers are expected to make strides in year two but what will be considered a success? We break that down and what the expectations should be.

We are just a little over two months away from the start of the 2021 season and excitement is brewing in Charlotte as the Panthers head into year two under head coach Matt Rhule. The team made a move to acquire QB Sam Darnold from the Jets earlier this offseason and made several other additions to the roster that have people believing Carolina would make a push for the postseason as crazy as that sounds being one year removed from a 5-11 season.

What should the expectations be for the Panthers in 2021? I break that down plus what a dream season and disappointing season would look like.

Dream

Although the Panthers are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to make the postseason. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccanneers bring everyone back from their Super Bowl championship team and the Saints are still expected to be very good despite the retirement of Drew Brees. Winning the division is a bit bold even in a "dream scenario" so I would say just making the playoffs would be the definition of a dream season for Carolina in 2021. After posting a 5-11 record a year ago, ushering in a new starting quarterback this offseason, and having a 2nd-year head coach means the expectations are very low. If they can back their way into a Wild Card spot, Panther fans would consider that a miracle.

Realistic

Yes, the Panthers have made improvements on both sides of the ball but there is very little experience on the roster which typically means they are still a couple of years or so away from contending for anything other than a winning record. The Panthers have some very winnable games in the first half of the season but have a challenging back end to the schedule that includes playing the Bills, Saints, and Buccaneers (twice). Even though Carolina has the opportunity to get off to a hot start, it will all depend on how quickly Darnold gets acclimated to the offense and establishes trust in his receivers. Regardless, the Panthers should be a much-improved team, especially on the offensive side where they have made an upgrade at quarterback and will hopefully have Christian McCaffrey at full health. If they beat the teams they should beat and maybe steal a game or two that they aren't favored in, we're looking at Carolina winning 7-9 games which would be about the expected number of wins.

Disappointing

The bar has been set at five wins from a year ago. For Carolina to continue to trend in the right direction, they need to hover around 7-8 wins at the very minimum. Winning six wouldn't be all that terrible but anything less than that would be taking a step backward. This defense is good enough to be one of the top 10 defensive units in the league, so as long as Darnold and the offense don't turn the ball over at a high rate, there's no reason the Panthers can't reach at least seven wins. For Matt Rhule to earn the trust of the fan base, the win total has to continue to climb year after year even if it's by one or two wins.

Record aside, Darnold looking like the same quarterback we've seen over the last three years would also be a big disappointment. This could mean that the Panthers still have not found the answer at quarterback and will need to possibly start over for a 3rd time at the position since Cam Newton was released.

