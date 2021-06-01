McCaffrey, Darnold Given MVP Odds

The Carolina Panthers offense is expected to be one of the most explosive units in the entire league in 2021 headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey and new starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Panthers didn't have the ability to throw the ball downfield with a lot of success last season which is why they went out and traded for Darnold. No, he hasn't seen much success in the NFL but he has a great supporting cast and a strong coaching staff to help develop him.

Although Mike Davis filled in nicely as the team's starting running back for 13 games in 2020, the coaching staff will be excited to have McCaffrey back and fully healthy. Just two years ago McCaffrey became the third ever player to go over the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season. Recently, McCaffrey told reporters that he is "back to 100% and ready to roll" for the 2021 season.

It might be a long shot for Darnold to win or even be in contention for the NFL's MVP award this year but he has been given 100/1 odds or (+10000) according to VegasInsider.com. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey has significantly better odds at 50/1 or (+5000).

The Panthers haven't had an MVP since Cam Newton won the award in 2015.

