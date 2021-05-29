Looking at the Panthers' 2022 Pending Free Agents

The Panthers' roster has been massively improved this offseason but there will be some big-time names potentially hitting the open market in 2022. Today, we look at those who are in the final year of their contract and will become free agents next offseason.

Key free agents

RT Taylor Moton

Moton has been the only consistent player up front for the Panthers over the last couple of years and will be playing under the franchise tag in 2021. There doesn't seem to be much of a concern for getting Moton re-signed, it's just a matter of when it happens.

WR Robby Anderson

Prior to coming to Carolina, Anderson was labeled as just a "deep threat" but that quickly went away after a couple of games into his Panthers career. He proved that he can be an effective all-around receiver in all three levels of the passing game and emerged into the team's No. 2 receiver.

C Matt Paradis

It's no secret that Matt Paradis has not played to the expectations folks had for him since arriving to Carolina. I'm a little shocked that the Panthers didn't add some competition at center during the offseason but there's still time to do so. If Paradis doesn't show any improvement in 2021, I'd expect the team to let him walk in free agency.

EDGE Haason Reddick

Carolina desperately needed to add another pass rusher to Phil Snow's defense and did exactly that by signing Haason Reddick in free agency. Reddick had a breakout season with the Cardinals in 2020 registering 12.5 sacks. He does have four voidable years on his contract so there's a strong chance he will be with the Panthers for the foreseeable future.

CB Donte Jackson

Jackson has shown flashes of his potential over the last few years but has yet to put it all together which is why the Panthers drafted Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick. If Jackson can stay healthy, he should be able to prove that he is still a valuable part of this defense.

OG John Miller

John Miller did a nice job of filling in at right guard this past season. He may not be the answer long-term but he's definitely a good enough option for the time being. Even with a strong 2021, the Panthers could look to make an upgrade next offseason.

CB Rashaan Melvin

Over the last four years, Melvin has become a quality starting corner. He's not necessarily a lockdown type of guy but will give the Panthers depth at a position they were deprived of a year ago. As far as Melvin remaining in Carolina beyond the 2021 season, it will all depend on not only how he performs but also how Donte Jackson and rookie Jaycee Horn perform.

TE Ian Thomas

Thomas has not been a very productive receiving tight end for the Panthers during his first three years with the team. Many thought, myself included, that Thomas would take a big step in production after the retirement of Greg Olsen. However, Thomas only caught 20 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in 2020. If he wants a future with the Panthers, he will need to become more reliable in the passing game.

Others:

QB P.J. Walker, WR Keith Kirkwood, RB Reggie Bonnafon, EDGE Marquis Haynes, RB Rodney Smith, S Kenny Robinson, LB Jermaine Carter Jr., RB Trenton Cannon, DL Caraun Reid, S Delano Hill, WR Brandon Zylstra, S Juston Burris, OT Trent Scott, K Joey Slye, DL DaQuan Jones, LB Frankie Luvu

