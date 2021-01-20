Carolina Panthers’ Odds to Land Deshaun Watson

The Panthers could be in the mix to land one of the NFL’s best young QBs.

It may take a lot for the Panthers to acquire QB Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans but they do seem to be in the conversation as a potential landing spot.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are a team you don’t want to “dismiss” in the Watson trade rumors.

The Texans do not seem eager to make a move any time soon and rightfully so but it’s becoming more and more apparent that the relationship between Watson and the Texans’ front office has been destroyed. A trade may end up being the best thing for both parties.

Several teams have been linked to Watson in potential trades and Carolina seems to be one of the favorites to land him. According to BetOnline, the Panthers are the odds on favorites to acquire him.

As for BetMGM, the Panthers are certainly in the mix but are not one of the leading favorites.

Even if the Panthers are unable to land Deshaun Watson, they will be looking to add to the quarterback room via free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.

