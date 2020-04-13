Christian McCaffrey Traded for No. 2 Pick in ESPN Mock Draft

As the 2020 NFL Draft nears, mock drafts continue to pour in as well as potential trades that may go down.

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he projected a first round trade scenario for all 32 teams. So, what will the Panthers be projected to give up? Star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In that projected trade, Barnwell sends McCaffrey to the Washington Redskins to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, while the Panthers receive the No. 2 overall pick.

Now, although this is not a "true projection," the Panthers would be taking several steps back in any trade that involves dealing McCaffrey. Sure, running backs typically don't have a long "life expectancy" in the NFL, but McCaffrey is a special, unique talent that does not come around very often. He is also the main guy that the team runs its offense through and losing him would put the offense 10 steps back.

On the other end of this deal, what do the Panthers get by receiving the No. 2 overall pick? Joe Burrow will be off of the board and there isn't necessarily any "franchise guy" after him at quarterback. Yes, Chase Young would be a huge building block, but is it worth trading away your most valuable proven asset?

What do you think of the projected trade? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

