Is Trading Up for Chase Young Worth it for Carolina?

As the 2020 NFL Draft creeps closer and closer, the crazy trade scenarios and trade rumors are starting to fly around because why not? There's not a whole lot going on in the world of sports and the draft will be the most anticipated sporting event in quite some time just because it gives fans a small taste of an actual sporting event.

With all of the off-the-wall trade scenarios, the one that seems extremely unrealistic is one laid about by former NFL star Tiki Barber. Barber sees the Carolina Panthers trading up to the No. 2 spot to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Over the last two seasons in Columbus, Young has combined for 35.5 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. Those are numbers that have NFL scouts and GM's drooling. Trading up is intriguing, but is it worth it?

Now, is Young one of the best pass rushers the draft has had to offer over the last ten or so years? Absolutely. But trading up only five spots and sacrificing draft capital to do so would put the Panthers in a bad spot. You can't sacrifice the farm for one player that is not proven himself at the NFL level.

Carolina should have two, possibly three, really good options when they are on the clock at No. 7. The Panthers should not even be thinking about trading up unless they get an absolute steal of a deal and they just swap first round picks, which is highly unlikely. If anything, the Panthers should consider trading down in the draft and accrue more picks. Having only eight picks in this year's draft is not enough to get the rebuild moving at an accelerated pace.

