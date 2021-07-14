Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Panthers safety has the skill set to dominate both sides of the football, but could it ever happen?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century and that is a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.

Making the big leagues is challenging enough playing one position. Playing two positions and excelling at it takes a special type of talent. Folks in the baseball industry have begun making comparisons of Shohei Ohtani to the legendary Babe Ruth and it's not hard to see why. Organizations will tinker with the idea of having players play both sides of the ball down in the minor leagues but typically they start to shine on one side and they are relieved of their two-way duties.

This week, Ohtani became the first player ever to participate in the MLB Home Run Derby and also be named a starting pitcher for the All-Star Game. He did not disappoint. Despite being eliminated in the first round of the derby by Washington's Juan Soto, Ohtani put on a show. He struggled out of the gate but found his groove in the final minute or so to tie things up, forcing a swing-off. Ohtani and Soto tied yet again in the swing-off before Ohtani hit a grounder in the 2nd swing-off which eliminated him.

Ohtani's dominance in baseball got the folks over at the NFL Network wondering who could be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. Michael Robinson and Lorenzo Alexander threw out a few names that have the ability to play both offense and defense, including Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

"This dude can ball," Robinson said. "He may be one of the most versatile players in the National Football League. I could see him playing running back. I can see him carrying the football, I can see him playing wide receiver, and I guarantee you the guy can probably throw the football as much as he's around the football. The guy had two forced fumbles for two touchdowns on defense. I think this guy could be one of the first guys that could play both sides of the football. I think he would be a hell of a wide receiver."

Although it is very unlikely that Chinn will play both sides of the ball to the extent Ohtani is doing it in baseball, it would be pretty fun to watch. He certainly has the speed, quickness, and hands to be a running back or receiver. We've already seen a glimpse of what Chinn can do with the ball in his hands when he was called on for the fake punt against the Atlanta Falcons.

If there's anyone capable of playing both offense and defense at a high level in the NFL, Jeremy Chinn would be the guy. Who knows, maybe Chinn can convince head coach Matt Rhule to give him a few carries here and there.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Could Daviyon Nixon be the Hidden Gem of the 2021 NFL Draft Class?

Predicting Where the Panthers Will Finish in the NFC South

Former NFL QB Burce Gradkowski Not Buying the Sam Darnold Hype

5 Panthers Who Need a Strong Training Camp

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.