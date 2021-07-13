Predicting Where the Panthers Will Finish in the NFC South Standings

We are just two weeks away from the start of Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, SC, and are roughly 60 days from the first game of the 2021 season. Is Carolina ready to take that next step in their rebuild and compete for a playoff spot? Or are they still one year away?

Today, I jotted down some thoughts on how I believe the NFC South will pan out this upcoming season.

No. 1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's not much I need to say here about Tom and the Bucs. They are without a doubt the favorite to not only win the NFC South but to repeat as NFC champions and rightfully so. They return all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl-winning team and have added a few pieces to the mix as well. Now that there is some chemistry, familiarity, and documented success with this group, Tampa is even more dangerous than they were a year ago.

No. 2 - New Orleans Saints

Look, I get Drew Brees is retired but that roster is way too talented and Sean Payton is way too good of a coach to finish any lower than 2nd in the NFC South. Regardless of who is at quarterback (Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill), the Saints will find ways to win games. They've done it in the past with both Teddy Bridgewater and Hill, so I'm expecting the same in the post-Brees era.

No. 3 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina has several winnable games in the first half of their schedule and that could propel them into the playoff conversation. Unfortunately, the back end of the schedule isn't as kind and reality will set in for this young group. Improvement will be seen on both sides of the ball, especially on the defensive side but they're still a couple of years away from really making some noise.

No. 4 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have the better quarterback in Matt Ryan but I don't know that he has the same amount of surrounding talent that Sam Darnold has. There won't be much that separates the Panthers in Falcons in terms of the win-loss column and heck, they may finish with an identical record. Losing Julio Jones hurts but adding Kyle Pitts should make up for that. The defense is going to be the issue and if 36-year-old Matt Ryan has to outscore opponents on a weekly basis, it's not going to bode well for the Falcons.

