COVID-19 May Lead to Cancellation of NFL Season

The coronavirus pandemic has already seemingly cancelled many sports this year, including the Olympics, NBA season, NCAA spring sports, Wimbledon tournament, and a multitude of others.

Unfortunately, this virus is likely to be around for a very long time, which means that there will be more sports that will be cancelled in the near future. That leads many football fans to ask: What does this mean for the NFL? According to the league's chief medical officer, things aren't looking too great. There is a chance that there might not be an NFL season due to the necessary precautions to combat the coronavirus. For context, take a look at the Tweet below:

Nothing has been set in stone yet, and one would hope that a cancellation does not occur, but safety has to be the number one priority for everyone involved. The game of football is characterized by physical contact. All it would take is one individual to carry the virus and spread it to others, symptomatic or not. This is not a risk that the league would be willing to take, especially after seeing what had occurred all around the NBA.

Nothing has been set in stone, but this is a realization that many fans may have to consider. The virus has already affected the league and its players in a plethora of disruptive ways. While we all want football to come back in 2020, the main priority should be focused on the eventual eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many big names in the sports world, including Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, have donated to efforts dedicated to healthcare providers in order to end the pandemic. Unfortunately, this is a situation that doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.

In the meantime, please continue to stay safe and abide by the guidelines the public health officials are laying out. That will be one of the main keys to having football back as soon as possible.

