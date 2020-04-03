AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

COVID-19 May Lead to Cancellation of NFL Season

Jason Hewitt

The coronavirus pandemic has already seemingly cancelled many sports this year, including the Olympics, NBA season, NCAA spring sports, Wimbledon tournament, and a multitude of others.

Unfortunately, this virus is likely to be around for a very long time, which means that there will be more sports that will be cancelled in the near future. That leads many football fans to ask: What does this mean for the NFL? According to the league's chief medical officer, things aren't looking too great. There is a chance that there might not be an NFL season due to the necessary precautions to combat the coronavirus. For context, take a look at the Tweet below:

Nothing has been set in stone yet, and one would hope that a cancellation does not occur, but safety has to be the number one priority for everyone involved. The game of football is characterized by physical contact. All it would take is one individual to carry the virus and spread it to others, symptomatic or not. This is not a risk that the league would be willing to take, especially after seeing what had occurred all around the NBA. 

Nothing has been set in stone, but this is a realization that many fans may have to consider. The virus has already affected the league and its players in a plethora of disruptive ways. While we all want football to come back in 2020, the main priority should be focused on the eventual eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Many big names in the sports world, including Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, have donated to efforts dedicated to healthcare providers in order to end the pandemic. Unfortunately, this is a situation that doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.

In the meantime, please continue to stay safe and abide by the guidelines the public health officials are laying out. That will be one of the main keys to having football back as soon as possible. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason Why the Panthers "Gave Up" on Cam Newton

Digging deeper into the breakup of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jwillbrown7

Sports Illustrated Releases Latest Mock Draft

Who do the Panthers select in SI.com's latest mock draft?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15

Will Teddy Bridgewater Have More Success in Carolina than Cam Newton?

There’s a lot of weaponry around Teddy B to be successful early in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Danni_phantom

Sal Paolantonio Thinks Matt Rhule Will Win a Super Bowl in Carolina

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio explains why Rhule will be successful immediately in Carolina and win the Panthers a Super Bowl.

Jack Duffy

by

TheHunter1685

Family: Another Reason Tahir Whitehead Chose CarolinaDraft SharePreviewPublish

Matt Rhule influenced Whitehead's decision to become a Panther but being close to home was another major factor.

Jack Duffy

WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Panthers QB P.J. Walker

New Carolina Panthers quarterback joins with us to talk about his new adventure

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Rhule Adding His Former College Players Isn’t a Bad Thing

Matt Rhule is building a culture the right way in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey Launches Initiative to Combat COVID-19

McCaffrey started a fundraiser to assist healthcare providers during this troubling time

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Officially Sign WR Robby Anderson

Carolina announced the official signing of the free agent wide receiver to a two-year contract Wednesday.

Jack Duffy

by

NickDragon

Tahir Whitehead's Bond with Matt Rhule - He's a Player's Coach

Whitehead's bond with Rhule was a large factor in his decision to sign with Carolina

Jack Duffy

by

Jack Duffy