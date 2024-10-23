Panthers predicted to send Pro Bowl wide receiver to Buccaneers at NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are heading into the 2024 NFL trade deadline with a lot of pieces to unload, if that's what they feel like doing. In addition to quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers have multiple running backs and wide receivers who might get dealt. At the top of the list is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who's expected to be traded, according to Dan Graziano at ESPN. So, where might Johnson go?
The Panthers wouldn't need to look far to find a potential playoff team that could use some receiver help. On Monday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens and along the way they lost their two top receivers to injury. Mike Evans will be out at least a month with a hamstring issue, while Chris Godwin is out for the season with his "dislocated ankle."
That leaves a couple of big holes open, and one analyst thinks the Panthers could send Johnson to the Buccaneers to fill one of them.
B/R on Diontae Johnson to Bucs
"The 1-6 Panthers are going nowhere fast this season... Johnson is a free agent at the end of the season, and he may not want to make a long-term commitment to a losing franchise. It thus could behoove the Panthers to get something for him at the trade deadline. In Tampa, Johnson would be the clear WR1 until Evans returns. He would then be an ideal complement to Evans since he brings a lot of the same skills to the table as Godwin in terms of route running."
Johnson has been undeniably productive in Carolina and Pittsburgh, at least considering the quarterbacks that he's had to work with. In Tampa Johnson would be getting a significant upgrade in Baker Mayfield, who is consistently playing at a Pro Bowl level for the first time in his career. Thus far Johnson has only had scrubs to work with but has still managed to post almost 5,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career.
As for what the Panthers might get in return, that's open for debate. Based on what other WR1s are getting around the league, our best guess is that Johnson will net a conditional fourth-round draft pick. We stlll believe Johnson has more value than that, but it's hard to make a case to keep assets when the team so desperately needs to start a youth movement and there's no hope of competing this season. The best way to do that is stockpile picks, and the Panthers can make a killing in the coming weeks if they play their cards right.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young’s former coach ‘emphatic’ Panthers QB will be great
Steph Curry shouts out Panthers on Monday Night appearance
Adam Thielen injury: Vet WR shares update on expected return date
Dave Canales won’t spill details of Andy Dalton-Diontae Johnson talk