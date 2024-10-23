Panthers great Steve Smith says NFL OCs don't always 'understand' their players
Steve Smith, one of the most successful wide receivers in NFL history, knows a thing or two about offenses. The former Carolina Panthers star and Hall of Honor member had a few offensive coordinators throughout his career, and he offered up a take on why some don't always work out.
Steve Smith, on his podcast, revealed the issue with how offensive coordinators work. They have 11 starters and plenty of backups on the roster for that side of the ball, but they don't always know how to work each individual player in.
Steve Smith on shortcomings of NFL OCs
"A lot of these offensive coordinators don't always understand each individual player... the teams that are doing well with the new acquisitions, they go out and shop. They may come across hungry, but they go out and shop for a particular item."- Steve Smith
Smith explained that teams have trouble finding three impactful receivers. They know what their number one and two guys can do and they design an offense around that, but the number three wideout is often tasked with doing it all and being unable to practice all of it.
He went on to say that it's more important for teams to "shop for a particular item" rather than any item. In other words, offensive coordinators should be looking for players that they can use in a particular way and not just any talented player.
The modern NFL has moved towards scheme-based team-building, but Smith still believes there are far too many offensive coordinators who don't fully understand their players outside of a select few. That isn't going to work in today's age when defenses have adapted to modern offenses.
